Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 31 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 68,055 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.1500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0552

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,211,320 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,211,320 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3509 26.00 16:28:45 London Stock Exchange 453 26.00 16:27:34 London Stock Exchange 709 26.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 51 26.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 2491 26.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 2729 26.00 16:25:27 London Stock Exchange 56 26.00 16:25:27 London Stock Exchange 3073 26.05 16:24:55 London Stock Exchange 614 26.05 16:20:27 London Stock Exchange 3133 26.05 16:12:51 London Stock Exchange 295 26.05 16:12:40 London Stock Exchange 3409 26.10 16:11:34 London Stock Exchange 3211 26.05 16:03:59 London Stock Exchange 2740 26.05 16:03:59 London Stock Exchange 7679 26.05 15:55:22 London Stock Exchange 386 25.90 15:44:18 London Stock Exchange 215 26.00 15:39:04 London Stock Exchange 2895 26.00 15:30:28 London Stock Exchange 2075 25.95 15:21:50 London Stock Exchange 3157 26.00 15:14:24 London Stock Exchange 2603 26.00 14:53:24 London Stock Exchange 557 26.00 14:45:22 London Stock Exchange 3151 26.05 12:20:24 London Stock Exchange 3153 26.10 11:51:26 London Stock Exchange 3163 26.10 10:13:01 London Stock Exchange 1474 26.15 09:03:52 London Stock Exchange 1686 26.15 09:03:52 London Stock Exchange 571 26.10 08:55:06 London Stock Exchange 2571 26.10 08:55:06 London Stock Exchange 3170 26.10 08:39:54 London Stock Exchange 706 26.15 08:21:32 London Stock Exchange 2370 26.15 08:21:32 London Stock Exchange

