Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 31

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:31 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):68,055
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.1500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.0552

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,211,320 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,211,320 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
350926.0016:28:45London Stock Exchange
45326.0016:27:34London Stock Exchange
70926.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
5126.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
249126.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
272926.0016:25:27London Stock Exchange
5626.0016:25:27London Stock Exchange
307326.0516:24:55London Stock Exchange
61426.0516:20:27London Stock Exchange
313326.0516:12:51London Stock Exchange
29526.0516:12:40London Stock Exchange
340926.1016:11:34London Stock Exchange
321126.0516:03:59London Stock Exchange
274026.0516:03:59London Stock Exchange
767926.0515:55:22London Stock Exchange
38625.9015:44:18London Stock Exchange
21526.0015:39:04London Stock Exchange
289526.0015:30:28London Stock Exchange
207525.9515:21:50London Stock Exchange
315726.0015:14:24London Stock Exchange
260326.0014:53:24London Stock Exchange
55726.0014:45:22London Stock Exchange
315126.0512:20:24London Stock Exchange
315326.1011:51:26London Stock Exchange
316326.1010:13:01London Stock Exchange
147426.1509:03:52London Stock Exchange
168626.1509:03:52London Stock Exchange
57126.1008:55:06London Stock Exchange
257126.1008:55:06London Stock Exchange
317026.1008:39:54London Stock Exchange
70626.1508:21:32London Stock Exchange
237026.1508:21:32London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire