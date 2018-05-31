Cloud Distribution and Pcysys Announce UK Partnership

New Partnership will bring revolutionary machine-based Pen Testing solutions to UK Partners

READING, England, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud First" Next-generation value added distributor (VAD) Cloud Distribution, Specialists in Cyber Security, Networking and Data Center Solutions, has today announced the signing of Pcysys, a revolutionary machine-based Pen Testing platform, to reside within its Cyber Security Solutions team to complement its current portfolio of Cyber Security technology vendors.

The exponential growth of cyber threats and the introduction of new data protection laws in the UK have created even more emphasis on ensuring threat facing cyber-security validation systems within organisations. Now more than ever are organisations required to protect and defend vital personal and corporate data from cyber-attacks.

PCYSYS is challenging the current paradigm of infrequent and ad-hoc penetration testing requiring a high level of in-house skill, combined with a high price point. Pcysys offers great value to end user organisations with round-the-clock vulnerability monitoring, that allows reseller partners to offer comprehensive, machine based penetration testing to their clients at a lower cost without the need to upskill in-house.

"We are excited by the opportunity to work with Cloud and the value they bring to help leverage the market potential for our technology, and accelerate our UK go-to-market strategy. With cyber-attacks becoming more advanced and frequent, Cloud's Cyber Security division and its network of security specialist resellers have a vast understanding of the cyber-landscape and acknowledge the need to introduce automated penetration testing to minimise risk and mitigate threats," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pcysys.

Pcysys' vision is to build the most sophisticated and effective Ethical Hacking software to make the act of penetration testing automatic and continuous to allow end users to have their own threat-oriented watchdog. The Pcysys system is based on algorithms for the automation of penetration testing saving end users money and providing continuous risk assessment.

Customers are now able to gain 24/7 365 days a year penetration testing at a significant cost saving in place of annual, manual, penetrations tests.

Adam Davison, Director of Sales and Marketing, Cloud Distribution offers the following view: "The market opportunity to offer machine-based automated penetration testing is massive and we are thrilled to include Pcysys and the innovation they bring to our Cyber Security Solutions division. With so many resellers and integrators lacking the in-house resource to conduct multiple pen tests, Pcysys' technology is perfectly aligned with our vision to ensure resellers are able to meet market needs and provide best in class solutions to cyber security challenges as part of a product, or managed service."

With Cloud Distribution taking this game changing technology to the UK market, reseller partners are able leverage marketing and sales support through the Cloud Altitude Program, host customer Webexes with combined support from Cloud and Pcysys.

Cloud Distribution's cyber-security solution business practice helps resellers offer a comprehensive suite of technologies across the entire digital spectrum, and the addition of machine-based penetration testing strengthens that portfolio in a time where reviewing how robust an organisation's security posture is has become most critical.

Pcysys will be exhibiting at InfoSec 05-07 June at the Olympia in London, visit them at stand H200 to find out more information.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers an automated Penetration-Testing platform that assesses and reduces corporate cyber security risks. By applying the Hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and remediates cyber defense vulnerabilities. Security officers and service providers around the world use Pcysys to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests and improve their immunity against cyber-attacks across their organizational networks.

