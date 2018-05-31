RA Holding Corp. Releases Quarterly Financial Statements

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Holding Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has published its unaudited interim condensed financial statements as of and for the nine month period ended March 31, 2018. The financial reports will be made available at http://dev.gardencitygroup.com/cases/arcapita/reports.php.

About RA Holding Corp.

RA Holding Corp. is the top-level holding company in the group created pursuant to the plan of reorganization of Arcapita Bank B.S.C.(c) and certain of its affiliates under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

