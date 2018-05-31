SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Final Results

Annual report and

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

for

Secured Property Developments plc

Company Registration No. 02055395

Secured Property Developments plc



Contents of the Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017



Company Information Page

Notice of Meeting

2 Chairman's Statement 3 Strategic Report 4

Report of the Directors 6

Report of the Independent Auditor to the shareholders of Secured Property Developments plc

Consolidated Income Statement 11

Consolidated Balance Sheet 12

Company Balance Sheet 13

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 14

Company Statement of Changes in Equity 15

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 16

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 17

Secured Property Developments plc

Company Information

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

DIRECTORS: J Townsend R France R Shane J Soper

SECRETARY: I Cobden

REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 6 42 Orchard Road London N6 5TR

REGISTERED NUMBER: 02055395 (England and Wales)

AUDITOR: Lubbock Fine Chartered Accountants & Statutory Auditors Paternoster House 65 St. Paul's Churchyard London EC4M 8AB

SHARE DEALING: The Company's Ordinary shares are quoted on the NEX Exchange (formerly the ISDX market) and persons can buy or sell shares through their stockbroker.

REGISTRARS: Avenir Registrars Ltd 5 St. John's Lane London EC1M 4BH ylva.baeckstrom@avenir-registrars.co.uk www.avenir-registrars.co.uk Telephone 020 7692 5500



SHARE PRICE:

The middle market price of the Ordinary shares were quoted at 31 December 2017 on the NEX (previously the ISDX arket) at 14.5 pence per share (2016: 18.5 pence per share)

Notice of meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the twenty sixth Annual General Meeting of Secured Property Developments plc will be held at The Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5HS on Thursday 12 July 2018 at 11am for the following purposes:

To receive and adopt the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon.

together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon. To re-elect J Soper as a director (retired by rotation)

To authorise, by special resolution in accordance with s701 of the Companies Act 2006, the Board to purchase up to 5% of the Company's own shares in the open market at a minimum price of 10p per share and a maximum price of 60p per share, such powers to expire at the AGM to be held in 2019, or on 12 July 2019 if earlier.

if earlier. To appoint as Auditor Lubbock Fine and to authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration, such powers to expire at the AGM held in 2019.

By Order of the Board

I H Cobden

Secretary Date: 25th May 2018

Notes:

A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Proxy forms must be lodged at the Registered Office not later than forty-eight hours before the time fixed for the meeting. We would draw the attention of members proposing to attend the meeting to the RAC Club dress code, which requires men to wear a tailored jacket and trousers, collared shirt and tie at all times and women to dress with commensurate formality.

Secured Property Developments plc

Chairman's statement

We have, over the past twelve months, been closely monitoring the market to look for fresh opportunities to invest and while pricing in the market was becoming over-heated, we took the decision to make use of our resources to finance Space Property Corporation Limited to undertake the prime retail development in York which was approved following the EGM in September 2016.

Happily, this has now been completed and let to a major restaurant group and the loan has been repaid in full with the interest greatly helping to offset the overheads of the Company.

The recent return of the loan monies has coincided with an element of caution starting to settle on the commercial and residential property sectors following the continuing dismal news from the High Street, wild fluctuations in the equities markets and increasing tensions in the Middle East.

But with uncertainty comes opportunity, as this should now lead to more realistic pricing, which will greatly benefit those with readily available funds to act.

Our strategy will therefore be rewarded, as being now back to full financial strength, we are in a far stronger position to seek out suitable investments to invest.

We have already identified a number of situations, where we are carrying out detailed investigations and we would hope to be able to secure something suitable over the coming months.

I would like to thank our auditors, Lubbock Fine, as well as my fellow Directors for their sterling work throughout the year, acting as always, in the best interests of our many shareholders.

John P Townsend

CHAIRMAN

Secured Property Developments plc

Strategic report

Principal Activities

The principal activity of Secured Property Developments plc is investment in commercial and residential property. The Group comprises the holding company, a finance company and a second property company.

Business Model

At Secured Property Developments, we focus on maximising the return from our portfolio of properties whilst looking for new acquisitions where we can, by development, increase value and thereby create value for shareholders.

We create value by:-

Acquiring Properties

We seek to acquire properties and unlock value.

Optimise Income

Optimising income by development and carrying out improvements and good estate management.

Employ our knowledge of occupiers' needs to let to high quality tenants from a wide range of businesses and to minimise the level of voids in our portfolio and

Collecting our rental income on due date.

Recycle Capital

Identify properties for disposal where value has been optimised and dispose of those which do not fit the Group's long-term plans.

Maintain robust and flexible financing

Negotiate flexible financing and retain a healthy level of interest cover and gearing

Business Review

The results for the year are set out on page 11 of these consolidated financial statements.

The Group's investment properties have now all been sold and all borrowings have been repaid. A review of the business is included in the Chairman's Statement set out on page 3.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Going Concern

The directors have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

Strategic report(Continued)

Principal Risks and Uncertainties (continued)

The main risks arising from the Group's financial instruments are interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks and they are summarised below.

Interest rate risk

The Group has no exposure at the present time to interest rate risk however the Group's policy is to borrow at the lowest rates for periods that do not carry excessive time premiums.

Liquidity risk

As regards liquidity, the Group's policy has throughout the year been to ensure that the group is able at all times to meet its financial commitments as and when they fall due.

Signed on behalf of the Board

R Shane Dated: 25thMay 2018

Director

Secured Property Developments plc

Report of the Directors

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

The directors present their report with the financial statements of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017.

DIRECTORS

The directors shown below held office during the period from 1 January 2017 to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

J Townsend

R France

R Shane

P Stansfield (resigned 13thJuly 2017)

J Soper

The directors who held office at the end of the financial year had the following interests in the shares and loan stock of the group companies as recorded in the register of directors' share and debenture interests.



Director

Company

Class Interest at

31 December 2017

Number Interest at

1 January 2017

Number J Townsend SPD plc* Ordinary shares - - R France SPD plc* Ordinary shares 88,888 88,888 R Shane SPD plc* Ordinary shares 574,456 574,456 Deferred shares 154,666 154,666 J Soper SPD plc* Ordinary shares - -

* SPD plc is used above as an abbreviation for Secured Property Developments plc.

According to the register of directors' interests, no rights to subscribe for shares in or debentures of the Company or any other group company was granted to any of the directors or their immediate families, or exercised by them, during the financial year.

Substantial shareholding of ordinary shares of 20p each as at 31 December 2017

R France 4.51%

G Green 4.57%

R Shane 29.15%

M Jackson 6.81%

Proposed dividend and transfer to reserves

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend (2016: £nil).

The loss for the year retained in the group is £42,878 (2016: £69,062 loss).

Events since the year end

Subsequent to the year end the loan to Space Property Corporation Limited has been repaid.

Financial Instruments

Details of the group financial risk management objectives and policies are included in the notes to the financial statements.

Report of the Directors

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017 (continued)

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Following the sale of the last of the investment properties and repayment of loans the Directors are now able to actively consider investment and development opportunities that arise.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the Report of the Directors and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards and applicable law), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland'. Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and the group and of the profit or loss of the group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

ensure applicable UK accounting standards are followed subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the group will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's and the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and the Group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

STATEMENT AS TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITOR

So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information (as defined by Section 418 of the Companies Act 2006) of which the Group's auditor is unaware, and each director has taken all the steps that he ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Group's auditor is aware of that information.

AUDITOR

The auditor, Lubbock Fine, will be proposed for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, in accordance with Section 485 of the Companies Act 2006.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

....................................................................

I Cobden - Secretary

Date: 25thMay 2017

Secured Property Developments Plc

Independent Audit Report

For the Year Ended 31 December 2017

To the members of Secured Property Developments Plc,

OPINION

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Secured Property Developments Plc (the 'parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2017, which comprise the Group Profit and Loss Account, the Group Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Group and Company Balance Sheets, the Group and Company Statement of Changes in Equity and the related notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland' (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice).

In our opinion the consolidated financial statements:

give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the parent Company's affairs as at 31 December 2017 and of the Group's profit for the year then ended;

and of the Group's profit for the year then ended; have been properly prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice; and

have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Kingdom, including the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

CONCLUSIONS RELATING TO GOING CONCERN

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to

report to you where:

the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is not appropriate; or

the directors have not disclosed in the consolidated financial statements any identified material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Group's or the parent Company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting for a period of at least twelve months from the date when the consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of the loan to a related party

At the balance sheet date, a material amount was due from a related company in respect of a loan made on commercial terms.



There is a risk that the loan is not recoverable. If this balance is not recoverable, the net asset position of the group would be severely impacted. Our procedures in relation to the recoverability of the loan to a related party included:





OUR APPLICATION OF MATERIALITY

The scope and focus of our audit was influenced by our assessment and application of materiality. We apply the concept of materiality both in planning and performing our audit, and in evaluating the effect of misstatements on our audit and on the consolidated financial statements.

We define financial statements materiality as the magnitude by which misstatements, including omissions, could influence the economic decisions taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements by reasonable users.

We also determine a level of performance materiality, which we use to determine the extent of testing needed to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that the aggregate of uncorrected and undetected misstatements exceeds materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole.

Overall materiality - We determine materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole to be £32,000. This was based on the key performance indicator, being 5% of net assets. We believe net asset values are the most appropriate bench mark due to the minimal income statement activity during the year and existence of key balance sheet items.

Performance materiality - On the basis of our risk assessment, together with our assessment of the company's control environment, our judgement is that performance materiality for the consolidated financial statements should be 65% of materiality, amounting to £20,800.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE SCOPE OF OUR AUDIT

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we looked at where the directors made subjective judgements, for example in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain.

We tailored the scope of our audit to ensure that we performed sufficient work to be able to give an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account an understanding of the structure of the group and company, its activities, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which they operate. Our planned audit testing was directed accordingly and was focused on areas where we assessed there to be the highest risk of material misstatement. During the audit, we reassessed and re-valuated audit risks and tailored our approach accordingly.

The audit testing included substantive testing on significant transactions, balances and disclosures, the extent of which was based on various factors such as our overall assessment of the control environment, the effectiveness of controls and management of specific risk.

We communicated with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during the audit.

OTHER INFORMATION

The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, other than the consolidated financial statements and our Auditors' Report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

OPINION ON OTHER MATTERS PRESCRIBED BY THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit:

the information given in the Group Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the consolidated financial statements; and

the Group Strategic Report and the Directors' Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.



MATTERS ON WHICH WE ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT BY EXCEPTION

In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Group Strategic Report or the Directors' Report.

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

adequate accounting records have not been kept by the Group, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or

the Group consolidated financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS

As explained more fully in the Directors' Responsibilities Statement on page 7, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group and parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

AUDITORS' RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors' Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our Auditors' Report.

Lee Facey (Senior Statutory Auditor)

for and on behalf of

Lubbock Fine

Chartered Accountants & Statutory Auditors

3rd Floor Paternoster House

65 St Paul's Churchyard

London

EC4M 8AB

Date: 30thMay 2018

Consolidated Income Statement

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

31.12.17 31.12.16 Notes £ £ TURNOVER 3 - 7,000 Cost of sales - (1,969) GROSS PROFIT - 5,031 Administrative expenses (90,302) (105,535) OPERATING (LOSS) 5 (90,302) (100,504) Profit on sale of tangible fixed assets - 20,957 (LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXATION (90,302) (79,547) Interest receivable and similar income 47,424 10,485 Interest payable and similar charges - - (LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION

(42,878)

(69,062) Tax on profit on ordinary activities 6 - - (LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR FOR THE GROUP

(42,878)

(69,062) (Loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(42,878)

(69,062) Earnings per share expressed

in pence per share:

8 Basic (2.17) (3.50) Diluted (2.17) (3.50)

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

31 December 2017



Notes

£ 31.12.17

£

£ 31.12.16

£ FIXED ASSETS Tangible assets 9 - - CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 11 585,538 392,349 Cash in hand 12 124,674 341,074 710,212 733,423 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 13 (64,455) (44,788) NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) 645,757 688,635 NET ASSETS 645,757 688,635 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 14 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Profit and Loss Account 223,423 266,301 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 645,757 688,635

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25thMay 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

....................................................................

J Townsend - Director

....................................................................

R Shane - Director

Registered number: 02055395

The notes form part of these financial statements

Company Balance Sheet

31 December 2017



Notes

£ 31.12.17

£

£ 31.12.16

£ FIXED ASSETS Tangible assets 9 - - Investments 10 4 4 4 4 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 11 584,739 392,349 Cash in hand 12 110,546 326,948 695,285 719,297 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 13 (302,011) (283,145) NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) 393,274 436,152 NET ASSETS 393,278 436,156 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 14 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Retained earnings (29,056) 13,822 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 393,278 436,156

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25thMay 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

....................................................................

J Townsend -Director

……………………………………………….

R Shane - Director

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

Called up share capital Profit & Loss Account Share premium Total equity £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2016 418,861 335,363 3,473 757,697 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (69,062) - (69,062) Balance at 31 December 2016 418,861 266,301 3,473 688,635 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (42,878) - (42,878) Balance at 31 December 2017 418,861 223,423 3,473 645,757

The notes form part of these financial statements

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

Called up share capital Profit & Loss Account Share premium Total equity £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2016 418,861 81,606 3,473 503,940 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (67,784) - (67,784) Balance at 31 December 2016 418,861 13,822 3,473 436,156 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (42,878) - (42,878) Balance at 31 December 2017 418,861 (29,056) 3,473 393,278

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) for the financial year (42,878) (69,062) Profit on disposal - (20,330) Interest received (47,424) (10,485) Interest paid - - Increase in debtors (193,189) (335,678) Increase in creditors 19,667 3,766 Net cash from operating activities (263,824) (431,789) Cash flows from investing activities Sale of tangible fixed assets - 320,330 Interest received 47,424 10,485 Net cash from investing activities 47,424 330,815 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid - - Net cash from financing activities - - Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (216,400) (100,974) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 341,074 442,048 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 124,674 341,074

The notes form part of these financial statements

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

1.ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Secured Property Developments plc (the "Company") is a public company limited by shares and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of the Company's registered office is given in the company information page 1 of these financial statements.

These Group and parent company financial statements were prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland ("FRS 102"). The presentation currency of these financial statements is sterling. All amounts in the financial statements have been rounded to the nearest £1.



Basis of preparing the financial statements

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for tangible fixed assets measured in accordance with the revaluation model.

Turnover

Turnover comprises revenue recognised by the Group in respect of services supplied during the year and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary undertakings made up to 31 December 2017. A subsidiary is an entity that is controlled by the parent. The results of subsidiary undertakings are included in the consolidated profit and loss account from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Control is established when the Company has the power to govern the operating and financial policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. In assessing control, the Group takes into consideration potential voting rights that are currently exercisable.

Under Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 the Company is exempt from the requirement to present its own profit and loss account.

In the parent financial statements, investments in subsidiaries are carried at cost less impairment.

Classification of financial instruments issued by the group

In accordance with FRS 102.22, financial instruments issued by the group are treated as equity only to the extent that they meet the following two conditions:

they include no contractual obligations upon the group to deliver cash or other financial assets or to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another party under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the group; and where the instrument will or may be settled in the entity's own equity instruments, it is either a non-derivative that includes no obligation to deliver a variable number of the entity's own equity instruments or is a derivative that will be settled by the entity exchanging a fixed amount of cash or other financial assets for a fixed number of its own equity instruments.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

1.ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Classification of financial instruments issued by the group (continued)

To the extent that this definition is not met, the proceeds of issue are classified as a financial liability. Where the instrument so classified takes the legal form of the entity's own shares, the amounts presented in these financial statements for called up share capital and share premium account exclude amounts in relation to those shares.

Investment properties

Investment properties are properties which are held either to earn rental income or for capital appreciation or for both. Investment properties are recognised initially at cost.

Subsequent to initial recognition

investment properties whose fair value can be measured reliably without undue cost or effort are held at fair value. Any gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value are recognised in profit or loss in the period that they arise; and no depreciation is provided in respect of investment properties applying the fair value model.

If a reliable measure is not available without undue cost or effort for an item of investment property, this item is thereafter accounted for as tangible fixed assets in accordance with section 17 FRS 102 until a reliable measure of fair value becomes available.

Current and deferredtaxation

Tax on the profit or loss for the year comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in the profit and loss account except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity or other comprehensive income, in which case it is recognised directly in equity or other comprehensive income.

Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years.

Deferred tax is provided on timing differences which arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in the financial statements.

Deferred tax is measured at the tax rate that is expected to apply to the reversal of the related difference, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. For investment property that is measured at fair value, deferred tax is provided at the rates and allowances applicable to the sale of the asset/property. Deferred tax balances are not discounted.

Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that is it probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Debtors

Short term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

1.ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than three months. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than three months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.

Financial Instruments

The Company only enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other debtors and creditors, loans from banks and other third parties, loans to related parties and investments in non-puttable ordinary shares.

Debt instruments (other than those wholly repayable or receivable within one year), including loans and other accounts receivable and payable, are initially measured at present value of the future cash flows and subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that are payable or receivable within one year, typically trade debtors and creditors, are measured, initially and subsequently, at the undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration expected to be paid or received. However, if the arrangements of a short-term instrument constitute a financing transaction, like the payment of a trade debt deferred beyond normal business terms or financed at a rate of interest that is not a market rate or in case of an out-right short-term loan not at market rate, the financial asset or liability is measured, initially, at the present value of the future cash flow discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument and subsequently at amortised cost.

For financial assets measured at amortised cost, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. If a financial asset has a variable interest rate, the discount rate for measuring any impairment loss is the current effective interest rate determined under the contract.

Creditors

Short term creditors are measured at transaction price. Other financial liabilities are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

2. JUDGEMENTS IN APPLYING ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY

The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that effect the amounts reported for assets and liabilities as at the balance sheet date and the amounts reported for revenue and expenses during the year. However, the nature of the estimation means that actual outcomes could differ from those estimates. There are no key sources of estimation uncertainty.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

3.TURNOVER

An analysis of turnover is as follows:

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Rental income - 7,000

The future aggregate minimum rentals receivable under non-cancellable operating leases within one year was £nil (2016 - nil).

4.STAFF COSTS

The average number of staff during the year was nil (2016-nil) and there were no staff costs for the year ended 31 December 2017 or for the year ended 31 December 2016.

5.OPERATING (LOSS)

The operating loss is stated after charging:

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Auditor's remuneration - fees payable to the Group's auditor for the audit of the group's annual accounts.

5,000

8,000 Directors' remuneration - -

Details of the fees charged by the Chairman and other Directors are shown in note 16 to these financial statements.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

6.TAXATION

Analysis of the tax charge

The tax charge on the profit on ordinary activities for the year was as follows:

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Current tax: UK corporation tax - - Tax on profit on ordinary activities - -

Reconciliation of effective tax rate

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ (Loss) for the year (42,878) (69,062) Total tax expense - - (Loss) for the year excluding taxation (42,878) (69,062) Tax using the UK corporation tax rate of 19.25% (2016: 20%) (8,254) (13,812) Non-deductible expenses - (4,191) Current year losses 8,254 18,003 Total tax expense included in profit or loss - -

Factors that may affect future current and total tax charges

A deferred tax asset of £38,440 (2016 - £36,647) at the year end has not been recognised due to uncertainty surrounding the Group's future taxable profits.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

7.PROFIT OF PARENT COMPANY

As permitted by Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the Profit and Loss account of the parent company is not presented as part of these financial statements. The parent company's loss for the financial year was £42,878 (2016 - £67,784 loss).

8.EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares adjusted to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations are set out below.

31.12.16 Earnings

£ Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Basic EPS Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders (42,878) 1,970,688 (3.50) Effect of dilutive securities Diluted EPS Adjusted earnings (42,878) 1,970,688 (3.50)

31.12.16 Earnings

£ Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Basic EPS Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders (69,062) 1,970,688 (3.50) Effect of dilutive securities Diluted EPS Adjusted earnings (69,062) 1,970,688 (3.50)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

9.TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

Group Freehold property

£ VALUATION At 1 January 2017 Disposals - - At 31 December 2017 - NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2017 - At 31 December 2016 -

Company Freehold property

£ VALUATION At 1 January 2017 Additions/Disposals - - At 31 December 2017 - NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2017 - At 31 December 2016 -

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

10.FIXED ASSET INVESTMENTS

Company 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Shares in group undertakings 4 4 4 4

Additional information is as follows:

The following relates to ordinary shares held in subsidiary companies, Secured Property Developments (Scarborough) Limited and SPD Discount Limited, both companies registered in England and both companies being 100% owned by the holding company throughout the period.

Company

Shares in group undertakings £ COST At 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2017

4 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2017 4 At 31 December 2016 4

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

11.DEBTORS: AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR



31.12.17 Group

31.12.16

31.12.17 Company

31.12.16 £ £ £ £ Trade debtors - - - - Prepayments and accrued income 3,833 3,968 3,833 3,968 Amounts due from related parties 580,013 388,381 580,013 388,381 Other debtors 1,692 - 893 - 585,538 392,349 584,739 392,349

12.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



31.12.17 Group

31.12.16

31.12.17 Company

31.12.16 £ £ £ £ Cash at bank 124,674 341,074 110,546 326,948 124,674 341,074 110,546 326,948

13.CREDITORS: AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR



31.12.17 Group

31.12.16

31.12.17 Company

31.12.16 £ £ £ £ Trade creditors 4,043 3,671 4,043 3,671 Amounts owed to group undertakings - - 240,379 245,179 Tax 1,874 1,181 1,932 1,238 Other creditors 8,679 8,652 5,798 5,773 Accrued expenses 49,859 31,284 49,859 27,284 64,455 44,788 302,011 283,145

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

14.CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL

Allotted, issued and fully paid:

Number: Class: Nominal value: 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ 1,970,688 Ordinary £0.20p 394,138 394,138 1,236,154 Deferred £0.02p 24,723 24,723 418,861 418,861

The respective rights of the shareholders are as follows:

Ordinary shares

The ordinary shares have the right to all available capital and distributable profits subject only to any right available to the deferred shares on winding up.

Deferred shares

The deferred shares have no rights to vote, receive notices, or attend general meetings, nor to any income. On the return of capital on a winding-up or otherwise the deferred shares have no entitlement until the sum of £100,000 per ordinary share shall have been distributed.

15.RESERVES

Share premium:

Includes the premium paid by shareholders on ordinary shares.

Retained earnings:

Includes all current and prior periods retained profits and losses, less dividends paid.

16.RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

During the period the company entered into transactions, in the ordinary course of the business, with other related parties. Transactions entered into, and trading balances outstanding at 31 December 2017, are as follows:

Transactions with key management personnel

J Townsend:

During the year, Mr Townsend received £25,008 (2016 - £25,008) in respect of professional fees. The amount outstanding as at the year end was £2,084 (2016 - £2,084).



J Soper:

During the year, Mr Soper received £5,965 (2016 - £9,592) in respect of professional fees. There was nothing outstanding as at the year end.



R Shane:

At the year end date an amount of £160 (2016 - £160) was due to Mr Shane in respect of expenses incurred on behalf of the holding company.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

16.RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES (continued)

Transactions with other related parties

St James's Property Services Limited:

St James's Property Services Limited of which R Shane is a director and shareholder received £21,975 (2016 - £22,500) from the holding company in respect of management services. The amount outstanding at the year end is £39,475 (2016 - £17,871).

St James's Property Services Limited also received £8,568 (2016 - £8,705) from the holding company in respect of rent and other expenses.

Guildhall Brokers and Consultants Limited:

Guildhall Brokers and Consultants Limited of which R Shane is a director and shareholder received £1,364 (2016 - £1,340) for insurance premiums. A refund of £1,583 was received during the year.

Space Property Corporation Limited:

During the year the holding company provided a loan to Space Property Corporation Limited of which R Shane is the sole beneficial shareholder. The amount included in debtors at the year end is £580,013 (2016- £388,381) which includes interest charged in the year of £47,147 (2016 -£8,324). The loan was repaid in 2018 (see note 18).

Shane Computer Consulting Limited:

Shane Computer Consulting Limited of which R Shane's son is a director and shareholder received £6,000 (2016 - £6,000) from the holding company in respect of computer services.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Transactions with related parties are made at normal market prices. Outstanding balances with entities are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand.

Key management personnel includes those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the entity, directly or indirectly, including directors. Total amounts paid to key management personnel during the period was £30,973 (2016 - £34,600).

17.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Group:

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Financial Assets Financial assets that are debt instruments measured at amortised costs 581,705 388,381 Financial Liabilities Financial liabilities measured at amortised costs 62,581 43,550

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

17.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

Company:

31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Financial Assets 580,906 388,381 Financial assets that are debt instruments measured at amortised costs Financial Liabilities 300,079 281,905 Financial liabilities measured at amortised costs

The material risk arising form the Group and Company's financial instruments is liquidity risk.

Liquidity risk

The objective of the Group and Company managing liquidity is to ensure it can meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due. The Group and Company expects to meet these through operating cash flows.

Lending facilities:

The Company provided a loan facility of £600,000 during the year at a rate of compounded interest of 10.7% per annum. At 31 December 2017 £524,542 (2016 - £380,056) of the facility was drawn down.

18.POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

The loan to Space Property Corporation Limited referred to in note 16 above was repaid in full in March 2018 including all accrued interest to that date.

19.CONTROLLING PARTY

The directors consider that there is no single controlling party.

