Robert Simonds' STXfilms Developing Biopic Based on Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed

BURBANK, California, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Robert Simonds' global, next-generation media company STX Entertainment, today announced the studio is developing a biopic based on the life of former President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed. Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age) has signed on to direct the film, and Cliff Dorfman (Warrior, Entourage) will pen the screenplay.

Sheikh Zayed was instrumental in the formation of the UAE in 1971 and is credited with transforming the emirates into a modern progressive state. During his reign as the nation's first President, the Sheik strived to create a world of coexistence and peace. Considered a liberal ruler for the time period, Zayed became known for promoting tolerance, universal human values, women's rights and environmental protection, and carried out major reforms to the UAE's education, healthcare, public housing, and urban development.

"Patterned after great movies like Gandhi, Selma, and Darkest Hour, this project will tell the story of a dynamic, powerful personality who helped create historic change," said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

