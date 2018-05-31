Introduces pipeline to reach patients more quickly with next-generation sequencing for cancer, in line with modernized regulatory approach from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Announces partnership with Freenome to accelerate companion diagnostics development in immuno-oncology by combining industry-leading artificial intelligence with QIAGEN's Sample to Insight solutions

Showcases QIAGEN's NGS technologies, including new panels for the GeneReader NGS System, at the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a partnership with Freenome, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) genomics company, to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests to enable precision medicine in cancer treatment. The alliance is part of internal initiatives and partnerships that QIAGEN is creating to reach patients more quickly with NGS tests, in line with the recent modernization of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory approach.

QIAGEN will discuss this initiative and showcase its broad portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions for cancer, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting from June 1-5, 2018, in Chicago.

QIAGEN is partnering with Freenome to accelerate companion diagnostics development in immuno-oncology by pairing industry-leading artificial intelligence with QIAGEN's Sample to Insight solutions. QIAGEN and Freenome will co-market the two partners' solutions to provide pharmaceutical companies with access to machine learning insights from a broad range of biological signals, augmenting in-house bioinformatics and QIAGEN solutions. The collaboration is addressing the need for faster, more accurate and sophisticated molecular diagnostic tests that predict whether a patient will benefit from immuno-oncology therapies.

