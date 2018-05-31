United Arab Emirates Joins the Top 15 Most Powerful Passports in the World

DUBAI, UAE and MONTREAL, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UAE fastest growing passport in world, now with visa-free access to Canada

As of June 5th, 2018, Emirati citizens will no longer need a visa to visit Canada for up to six months. This is a major step for UAE's Race to the Very Top with the UAE's Passport Force Initiative.

In addition to Canada, UAE has visa waivers coming in force from Brazil and Guyana, resulting in a total visa-free score of 151 by beginning of June, pushing it on the 14th rank of the Passport Index's power ranking, shared with Cyprus.

The UAE has strong ties with Canada, with nearly 40,000 Canadians living and working in the nation, and some 150 Canadian companies with strong operational presence in the UAE. Additionally, the UAE is Canada's top export market in the Middle East and North Africa with recorded exports of C$1.79 billion in 2016. Having the tallest, biggest, and the best is part of the DNA of the UAE, and being granted visa-free access into Canada is a key step in achieving this goal.

Emirati citizens, like other visa-exempt travelers, will need an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to fly to, or transit through a Canadian airport. The eTA allows Canadian officials to screen travelers for admissibility before they board their flight to Canada.

"The United Arab Emirates is a key strategic partner and lifting the visa requirement will help reaffirm the strong relationship between our two countries. It will also promote increased tourism, cultural, academic and study exchanges, as well as foster new business, trade, and investment opportunities," confirmed The Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Over the last decade, the UAE passport has seen immense growth in its global visa-free score and is amongst the list of nations that has experienced the fastest growth in the world. Having gained the trust and respect of over 35 countries in the past decade, UAE's passport power is slowly but surely reaching the summit.

"We have been working with the UAE authorities to monitor and help boost the power of their passport," said Armand Arton, president of Arton Capital. "I am delighted that our efforts are bearing fruit."

Our organization is committed to be the reference to ensure that global citizens have all necessary information to enjoy frictionless global mobility.

About The Passport Index

The Passport Index is the most popular online interactive tool, which collects, displays and ranks the passports of the world. It is the only real-time global ranking of passports, updated as frequently as new visa waivers and changes are announced. Visitors can dive in the fascinating world of passports, explore their designs, sort them by country, region and even by color. For the first time ever, visitors can compare passports side by side and discover how to improve their Global Mobility Score.

(http://www.passportindex.org)

About Arton Capital

Arton Capital is a Canadian global financial advisory firm specializing in empowering governments in attracting foreign direct investments, global citizens and in providing strategic advice to developers and institutional investors reach their sustainable investment goals.

Media Enquiries: Mr. Rupert Wright, Ashbright, rw@ashbright.com, T + 44 7557 371908, T +971 5 410 5478