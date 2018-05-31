Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today provides clarity on the section in the Company's information circular wherein it requests a vote from its shareholders at the Company's AGM in order to be authorized to potentially proceed with a consolidation of the Company's common shares.

Peak clarified that any consolidation of the Company's common shares would only take place if and when certain conditions were met. Among those conditions would be that the Company's pre-consolidation stock trade at an average price of $0.20 or greater for a period of at least 30 days.

"A consolidation would only take place when it is in the best interests of our shareholders which is certainly not at this time. Management is aware that the Company needs to show considerable progress in several areas, including demonstrating substantial growth in our reported revenues over the next few quarters and attracting one or more high-profile Chinese banks to join our platforms in China, all of which we hope would positively impact our share price," commented Johnson Joseph, President and CEO. "While there is no guarantee we will achieve these milestones before next year's AGM, we prefer to be ready with the consolidation approval in hand in case we do. Considering what our conditions are for that to happen, I would like to think that our shareholders would be pleased if and when the consolidation actually takes place," Mr. Joseph asserted.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

