ALTR Created Diamonds Unveil Groundbreaking Diamond Growing Film At JCK Las Vegas 2018

R. A. RIAM GROUP'S PROVOCATIVE AND EXCITING NEW VENTURE CAPTURES THE NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TECHNOLOGY AND ARTISANSHIP BEHIND THE JOURNEY OF A CREATED DIAMOND

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R. A. Riam Group's provocative and exciting new venture ALTR Created Diamonds will kick off JCK Las Vegas 2018 with the unveiling of its groundbreaking diamond growing film, The Journey of a Created Diamond. For the first time, ALTR opened the doors to its facilities and produced the most advanced film ever made on the science, technology and artisanship behind diamond growing. Never before has the birth of a diamond from the "seed" of Type IIA form of carbon crystal been captured in such detail or with such accuracy.

Please visit www.altr.nyc/created-diamond to view The Journey of a Created Diamond by ALTR in full.

"As part of our commitment to consumer education and supply chain transparency and integrity we set out to create a truly authentic film on how we create diamonds by capturing every stage of the process," said Mr. Amish Shah, President of R.A. Riam Group. "As consumers nowadays increasingly demand transparency in what goes in and on their bodies - and on their finger - we couldn't be more pleased to lift the curtain and offer a look into the incredible technology and artisanship that powers ALTR Created Diamonds."

The Journey of a Created Diamond captures ALTR's growing process. Our diamonds are created by replicating certain favorable conditions growing crystal carbon. A sliver of an existing Type IIA diamond, otherwise known as a "seed", is placed in an environment that contains a specific recipe of carbon compounds. The seed is then subjected to a process called Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), wherein the crystals are formed from hot plasma in layers, like semiconductors. What results is a real ALTR Created Rough Diamond with all the natural properties of a mined diamond.

After the process is complete, highly sophisticated laser machines remove the polycarbon from the cubic-shaped rough diamonds before each diamond is cut. Advanced robotics enables precision, polishing of the Created Diamond crystal for maximum light refraction before the surface of the diamond is manually smoothed with a polishing wheel.

Because ALTR is vertically aligned, it is the only Created Diamond house with the supporting infrastructure to not only grow, cut and polish its supply of Type IIA Created Diamonds, but also design, manufacture and distribute fine Created Diamond jewelry. As part of its commitment to supply chain transparency and integrity, ALTR is the only Created Diamond house with documented ethical and legal compliance at every stage of the process. ALTR tests Created Diamond's quality to meet its high standards in brilliance and desirability. This ensures each ALTR diamond is a certified Type IIA diamond.

Led by Amish Shah, a third-generation diamond and jewelry manufacturer, ALTR Created Diamonds has captured imagination of the modern consumer like never before with its larger carats at better value. Now selling all over the world, ALTR Created Diamonds distributes to 20 countries including the United States, EU, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, and South Africa.

With an extensive design archive and more than 26 exclusive, patented diamond cuts, ALTR Created Diamonds offers a full line of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings sold under the ALTR brand name.

For more information on the ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.ALTR.NYC.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds are branded lab-grown diamonds created exclusively by RIAM Group. ALTR is solely devoted to creating high-quality diamonds and stunning jewelry designed around these diamonds. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 75 years of experience in the mined diamond industry. RIAM Group has the background and knowledge to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and jewelry made from those diamonds to an international market. RIAM Group is the only fully vertical manufacturer of both mined diamond jewelry and created diamond jewelry. The ALTR division of the group manufactures only created diamond jewelry.

CONTACT:

Jodi Einhorn

Rubenstein Public Relations

jeinhorn@rubensteinpr.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699401/ALTR_Created_Diamonds.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515813/ALTR_Logo.jpg