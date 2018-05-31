Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, May 31, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, announced that the company will showcase GDPR-ready access control solution at IFSEC 2018 next month in London. As an EU's leading provider of biometric access control solution, Suprema has anticipated the regulation by providing key technical features to comply with GDPR. At the show, Suprema will provide full demonstration of its GDPR-ready solution to help systems integrators and customers understand trusted best practices to keep people and organizations safe and secure.When it comes to access control, GDPR requires that organization implement appropriate technical and regulatory measure to provide security level against certain risk. Suprema's latest access control security solution now provides comprehensive GDPR-compliant features including below.- Secure biometric data protection by templatesRaw images of the fingerprints / faces are never stored in the device or server. All data is stored in templates which encrypted by 128bit AES, 256bit AES, DES/3DES depending on the designated storage location. (i.e. Device, Server and/or Smartcard)- Protection against transactions, malware and data breachesTCP communication of data within the system is secured with the use of TLS 1.2 (including SSL/HTTPS). This ensures that no sensitive data is compromised during the communication between the devices and the central server.- Physical protection of privacy data on edge devicesAll Suprema devices are equipped with a secure tamper feature, which ensures the security of data stored in the devices. If the device is removed from the wall and tampered with, the secure data (biometric templates, User ID, Logs) within the device will automatically be deleted.- Personal data protection by 'access on card'With Access on Card (AoC) technology, Suprema provides system designers with option to store personal data only on smartcards. All personal data and credential is not stored on servers or devices but only on his/her smartcard of own possession.- Management of personal data lifecycleIn accordance with GDPR, Suprema makes it possible in BioStar 2 so that event logs and data stored in the server is automatically deleted after a certain period of time (set by the administrator). This is in line with the 'right to be forgotten' requirement in the GDPR.- Authentication for data accessWith the latest update of BioStar 2, Suprema's open-architecture security platform, system administrators can fully customize level of right on access to personal data information according to their organizational requirements.- Providing proof of complianceBioStar 2 delivers comprehensive audit logs compliant to GDPR.In addition, Suprema will also showcase its latest range of centralized access control solution including CoreStation (access control unit), fingerprint reader, RFID/keypad readers as well as BioLite N2, an outdoor fingerprint terminal.To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema booth (B265) at IFSEC International 2018. https://goo.gl/pR9AtyAbout Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2017). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.