HONG KONG, May 31, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) signed a cooperation agreement with Veronafiere S.p.A. today to consolidate the longstanding collaboration at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair to bring wineries from Italy to Hong Kong.The cooperation agreement was signed by HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau and Veronafiere S.p.A. CEO Giovanni Mantovani."This year marks the tenth anniversary that the HKTDC and Veronafiere have joined forces to spotlight the acclaimed Vinitaly Pavilion at our Wine & Spirits Fair. It is therefore an exciting occasion that the HKTDC and Veronafiere, as the organisers of two prominent wine fairs across the continents, renew the cooperation agreement today, which will strengthen our strategic alliance and set out the scope for ongoing collaboration with Italian wine producers," said Benjamin Chau."Veronafiere, through its brand Vinitaly, has consolidated its partnership with HKTDC since 2009 promoting the presence of Italian companies through the Vinitaly Pavilion as part of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair. The 2018 edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair will be preceded by an important stage of the Vinitaly International Academy Certification Course, created to train ambassadors and experts in Italian wine abroad, and run in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency. It will also include the expansion of product range to other products of the national agro-food industry in particular olive oil," added Giovanni Mantovani.The Vinitaly Pavilion at the fair in 2018 will see the debut of a dedicated olive oil section that comes with a tasting bar for sampling as well as workshops.The Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair is a premium platform for traders in wine-related businesses and connoisseurs alike. In 2017, the fair celebrated its tenth anniversary and saw strong participation of nearly 20,000 trade buyers and 1,070 exhibitors worldwide, of which 186 wineries hailing from Italy showcased their exquisite wines and spirits.Hong Kong enjoys a competitive edge over other Asian regions in wine trading, following the abolition of wine duty in 2008 as well as customs facilitation measures between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland. This provides promising grounds for wine producers around the world to leverage on Hong Kong's advantages and do business in Asia through Hong Kong. As Asia's wine trading hub with a global reach, the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair is the ideal platform for wine traders to source wine products and exchange market intelligence.Under such favourable conditions, wine trade between Hong Kong and Italy is robust. Italy was Hong Kong's fifth largest supplier of wine products by origins last year. In 2017, wine imports from Italy to Hong Kong exceeded EUR 37.3 million (USD 43.7 million), with a growth of 26.4 per cent over 2016.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.