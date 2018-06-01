Regulatory News:

As the leader in local digital communication, SoLocal Group has announced today that it has finalised the sale of Retail Explorer, a Mappy subsidiary. This benchmarking and price data analysis' specialist and, promotions and digital communications is joining Aix-en-Provence start-up Data Solutions that supplies turnkey tools dedicated to competitive price datamining for large retailers and e-commerce.

Retail Explorer was purchased in 2014 and attached to Mappy; it has strengthened its technical fundamentals within SoLocal. The Group's support has made it possible for Retail Explorer to provide new dynamics to its commercial database business for major retail food and e-commerce sellers, and to add cross-functional digital datamining functions.

From now on, Retail Explorer is going to join Data Solutions with all the members of its team.

This transfer is one of the "SoLocal 2020" corporate project's strategies; furthermore, it comes within the scope of the continuing withdrawal from non-strategic activities to foster structuring investments on premium markets; this step forward will bring more flexibility to invest and innovate. Joining Data Solutions therefore allows Retail Explorer to consider a new step in its expansion by building the French main benchmark provider of the market, thus strenghthening Retail Explorer's and Data Solutions' current stances in the data gathering, data processing and data analysis fields. This will help industrials, retailers and e-traders to improve in real-time their sales strategies while remaining competitive.

"After treading the same path together these last few years, we would like to thank Retail Explorer's teams. We truly believe in their ability to expand and succeed alongside Data Solutions. This is a one-off opportunity to take part in the creation of the forerunner in Business Intelligence in promoting and online pricing for major and specialist retailers For SoLocal, this transfer highlights the pursuit of our on-going project to make digital activities our priority to recover growth" Pascal Garcia, General Secretary and Head of Strategy for the SoLocal Group, says.

Key dates and figures about Retail Explorer Key dates and figures about Data Solutions Founder: Pierre Denis Founders: Jean-René Arcucci and Gaël Martinez Founded in 2002 Founded in 2013 17 employees 19 employees 2 million euro revenues in 2017 1.5 million euros revenues in 2017 55 million product lines daily updated

3,000 promotions entered every day over 6,500 points of sale or collected data points

over 1.8 million retail products listed

over 130 million prices daily updated

