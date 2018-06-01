eFront Unveils New Branding

PARIS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

eFront, the world's leading alternative investment management software and solutions provider, announced today it has adopted a new brand identity, including a new logo and a refreshed visual identity.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699460/eFront_Logo.jpg )



The new branding will allow eFront to better communicate its mission to pioneer technology in alternative investments.

The new logomark reflects eFront's unique positioning at the intersection of software and alternative investments while emphasizing the power of its integrated solution suite and complete coverage of alternatives.

The new identity has already been implemented in today's latest product release across eFront solutions and across communications channels.

Thibaut de Laval, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at eFront commented: "We are really excited to reveal our new corporate identity and to show what eFront stands for today, as the leading technology solutions provider dedicated to serving alternative investment managers and investors."

Tarek Chouman, eFront's CEO, added: "This new branding comes at a time when eFront is resolutely looking ahead, signaling our intent to continue disrupting the alternative investment market with innovative solutions, like our latest product eFront Insight. I am proud that the whole company was involved in the conception of eFront's new identity."

To learn more about eFront's new brand identity, explore the meaning of its new logomark, and discover product logos and colors see eFront's Rebranding Video.

About eFront

eFront is the leading pioneer of alternative investment technology, focused on enabling alternative investment professionals to achieve superior performance. With more than 850 limited partner, general partner, and asset servicer clients in 48 countries, eFront services clients worldwide across all major alternative asset classes. The eFront solution suite is truly unique in that it completely covers the needs of all alternative investment professionals end-to-end, from fundraising and portfolio construction to investment management and reporting. For more information, please visit eFront.com.