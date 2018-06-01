MedShr to Launch Online Global Tumor Boards at the ASCO Annual Meeting, Chicago, USA 1st-5th June 2018

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global network for doctors offers a unique platform for online multidisciplinary discussion of cancer patient cases in new Tumor Boards

MedShr, the HIPAA, GMC and GDPR compliant app for doctors, is launching Global Tumor Boards at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO) which takes place in Chicago, 1st-5thJune 2018.

MedShr Tumor Boards connect cancer clinicians around the world for clinical case discussion, enabling them to share knowledge and skills with colleagues around the world.

MedShr is free to use and makes it easy for medical professionals involved in cancer care to discuss patients' symptoms, clinical signs and investigations, and plan tests and treatment in a unique online environment. The initiative will unite doctors and specialists nurses in a series of discussion groups for all cancers with specific Tumor Boards for Breast, Lung, Prostate and Colorectal Cancer.

MedShr is fully HIPAA, GDPR and GMC compliant with over 500,000 members worldwide. It is the safest way to discuss patients and decide upon their treatment plans whilst protecting their data. Cases can be illustrated with scans and clinical images and updated as needed, for example post-op following a lumpectomy to evaluate the need for further radiotherapy.

MedShr accommodates the busy schedules of these doctors by eliminating the need for entire teams to be in the same room. Medical professionals can also benefit and learn from cancer care discussions taking place around the world.

About MedShr

Developed by doctors, MedShr allows verified doctors, healthcare professionals and medical students around the world to share knowledge and learn from each other through case discussion in a HIPAA, GMC and GDPR compliant private network.

MedShr is working with specialist medical societies to support learning for their members. As well as informal case discussion, pilot studies are in progress in the NHS and working with Health Education England. MedShr has over 500,000 members in 180 countries covering all clinical specialties.

About ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer.



