Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer STS Group AG
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SF3
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/27,00)
