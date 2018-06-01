Evergy Set to Join S&P 500; Navient and Integra Lifesciences Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Midcap 400 constituent Westar Energy Inc. (NYSE: WR), to be renamed Evergy, will replace Navient Corp. (NASD: NAVI) in the S&P 500, Navient will replace Westar Energy in the S&P Midcap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASD: IART) will replace Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE: GXP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASD: AMBC) will replace Integra Lifesciences Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 5. Westar Energy is acquiring Great Plains Energy in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, the combined company, which will be renamed Evergy and trade under the symbol EVRG, will have a market capitalization more representative of the large-cap market space. Navient has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.Evergy operates as an electric utility company. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electric Utilities Sub-Industry index.Navient provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Consumer Finance Sub-Industry index.Integra Lifesciences Holdings develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments. Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.Ambac Financial Group provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.comABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices