ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting 01-Jun-2018 / 12:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE Annual General Meeting ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today approved all resolutions put to the 2018 Annual General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 June 2018 NUM RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of VOTES BER FOR AGAINST TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED NAME 01 Annual 2,040, 99.88 2,436 0.12 2,042 24.36% 5,289 Report 301 ,737 02 Remuneration 1,835, 89.67 211,334 10.33 2,046 24.41% 2,017 Report 066 ,400 03 Re-appoint 2,039, 99.77 4,663 0.23 2,044 24.38% 3,777 Auditors 977 ,640 04 Auditors 2,039, 99.77 4,683 0.23 2,044 24.38% 4,060 Remuneration 674 ,357 NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: RAG TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 5611 EQS News ID: 691647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 01, 2018 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)