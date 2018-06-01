Omni Commerce Corp. Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, after consideration of available opportunities, including publicized complexities related to the cryptocurrency sector, it has determined to redirect the focus of its business to the rapidly evolving legal cannabis space. In this regard, the Company has been exploring opportunities and negotiating potential transactions in the CBD (cannabidiol) and cannabis sectors, with a focus on companies active in e-commerce. Given that the Company does not currently have any material active operations, it is expected that, depending on transaction structure, this will result in either a change of business, pursuant to which the Company will become an investment issuer, or a fundamental transaction for the Company. The Company will disseminate a follow-up news release with additional details regarding the proposed transaction at a future date.

As previously announced, the Company executed a non-binding letter of intent in November 2017 to make an initial investment in a private blockchain technology company whose applications complemented the Company's core business in e-commerce. The proposed investment was anticipated to be the first of several investments sought to enhance the Company's profile in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. However, due to the significant regulatory uncertainty in that area and the results of the Company's due diligence with respect to the transaction, the Company has determined not to proceed with this transaction. As a result, the Company has decided to explore other investment and acquisition opportunities in the CBD and cannabis industries, which may still involve companies with blockchain focused operations but to a lesser extent than previously contemplated.

Under the new strategy, the Company will utilize its industry contacts and internal expertise to build a portfolio of high-quality investments or business acquisitions, with a focus on acquiring businesses with strong potential to build shareholder value based upon established revenue streams and seeking superior returns by making investments in equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or direct ownership stakes in businesses. Types of investments may include acquisitions of controlling interests in other entities or the acquisition of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, royalties, convertible debentures, bridge loans, or other investment vehicles selected to create value for the Company's shareholders while limiting downside risk.

The Company intends to adopt an investment policy that will delineate requirements with respect to its investment activities and strategy, including its objective to enhance long-term shareholder value, and its intent to accomplish this objective by making use of the experience and expertise of its management, Board and Advisory Board. Any investments or acquisitions considered by the Company will be subject to rigorous analysis and evaluation by management, and all major prospective investments and dispositions will be channeled through, and approved by, the Board.

Certain of the opportunities the Company is considering pertain to entities with operations in the CBD and cannabis sectors in areas of the United States where adult use of cannabis is legally permitted at the state level. Because such transactions and operations are currently prohibited by the TSX Venture Exchange, if the Company determines to proceed with such a transaction, it will seek the approval of the Company's shareholders for a change of listing of the Company's common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Completion of any transaction will be subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained.

There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with any transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

About Omni

Omni is a Vancouver-based e-commerce company listed on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company aims to become a diversified investment and venture capital firm with a focus on e-commerce and the CBD and cannabis industries.

