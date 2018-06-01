Water Clarifiers Market Worth 7.43 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Water Clarifiers Market by Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, pH stabilizers), End-use Industry (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to grow from USD 5.39 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market growth can be attributed to declining freshwater resources coupled with stringent regulatory and sustainable mandates concerning the environment.

Browse 83 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Water Clarifiers Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-clarifier-market-59203244.html



Based on type, the inorganic coagulant subsegment is projected to lead the Water Clarifiers Market during forecast period

Based on type, the Water Clarifiers Market is segmented into coagulant, flocculant, and pH stabilizers. The coagulant segment is further divided into organic coagulant and inorganic coagulant. The inorganic coagulant subsegment of the coagulant type segment is estimated to lead the Water Clarifiers Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. The growth of this subsegment can be attributed to the low cost of inorganic coagulants and their wide applicability across all end-use industries.

Based on end-use industry, the metals & mining segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Water clarifiers are used across various end- municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, petrochemicals, metals & mining, and other industrials. Based on end-use industry, the metals & mining segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The requirement of water clarifiers is the highest in the metals & mining industry, as this industry is highly water-intensive.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for water clarifiers

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for water clarifiers during the forecast period. Increasing population, rapid industrialization, and decreasing freshwater reserves in this region are expected to propel the demand for water clarifiers in both, municipal and industrial sectors. Rapid urbanization will result in increasing municipal water consumption, which, in turn, will lead to high demand for flocculants and coagulants.

Major players in the global Water Clarifiers Market are SNF Floerger (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (US), Feralco AB (Sweden), Suez S.A. (France), Ixom Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan).

