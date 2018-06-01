MONDI PLC - Further re acquisition of Powerflute

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

1 June 2018

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group", the "Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and / or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

Mondi Group completes the acquisition of Powerflute

Further to the announcement made on 22 December 2017, Mondi confirms that all conditions have been satisfied and it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares in Powerflute Group Holdings Oy ("Powerflute"), a division of Nordic Packaging and Container Holdings, for a total consideration of €365 million on an enterprise value basis.

Powerflute operates an integrated pulp and paper mill in Kuopio (Finland) with an annual production capacity of 285,000 tonnes of high-performance semi-chemical fluting. The business will be integrated into Mondi's Packaging Paper Business Unit.

Commenting on the acquisition, Peter Oswald, Chief executive of Mondi Group, said: "We are excited to have completed this acquisition, which supports our strategy of investing in high-quality packaging and paper assets and further broadens our containerboard product range and geographic reach."

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2017, Mondi had revenues of €7.10 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.44 billion.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND, and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.