(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|May 2018
|
75,421,643
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 75,421,643
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,280,595
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|February 2018
|
75,420,688
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 75,420,688
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,279,640
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 565,225,830.00 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
