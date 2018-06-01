Intralinks To Celebrate 'Women in Finance' With Events in Europe and US

Events Foster Community for Women in M&A, Finance, Legal and Private Equity Markets

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralinks, the world's leading virtual data room (VDR) provider, announced today that it will host Women in Finance events in Paris on June 6, Amsterdam on June 14, Chicago on June 21 and Frankfurt on June 28. Intralinks' Women in Finance events are an ongoing worldwide series of networking and professional development meetings specifically for women in the world of business, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, legal and private equity.

"We want to help cultivate a community in which women in our industry can network with their peers and share their experiences, both professionally and personally," said Ann Mahon, Vice President, Global Marketing. "Historically speaking, the financial services and financial technology arenas have been largely male-dominated. We envision a future in which the scales are balanced."

Intralinks' Women in Finance initiative, which was launched on International Women's Day, provides access to industry insights, unique content and opportunities to build support networks in the FinTech industry.

"Intralinks strives to foster an environment where diversity and inclusion are priorities and where the quality of the work - not the gender, race or background of the person producing it - is what matters. Those ideals are the foundation upon which the Women in Finance events are built," said Leif O'Leary, CEO of Intralinks.

Keynote speakers at the upcoming events include:

Paris: Armelle Carminati, the founder and CEO of Axites-Invest and author

Amsterdam: Frances Coppola, a financial writer and commentator

Chicago:Chrisanne Corbett, the managing director at KPMG Corporate Finance, and Catherine Chavez, who serves as finance director McDonald's

Frankfurt:Tanya Beckett, a broadcaster, presentation coach, speaker, panel moderator, conference host and presenter of BBC World News' Business Live program

To learn more about Intralinks and it Women in Finance events, including how to register to attend, please visit https://www.intralinks.com/women-in-finance.

About Intralinks

Intralinks is a leading financial technology provider for the global banking, deal making and capital markets communities. As pioneers of the virtual data room, Intralinks enables and secures the flow of information facilitating strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investor reporting. In its 21-year history Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform. For more information, visit www.intralinks.com.

Trademarks and Copyright

"Intralinks" and the Intralinks stylized logo are the registered trademarks of Intralinks, Inc. © 2018 Intralinks, Inc.

Media contact

Jeff VanPelt

jvanpelt@intralinks.com

1 (617) 574-5477