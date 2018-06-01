Richard Cooper, a non-executive director of betting technology business Sportech, acquired 125,000 ordinary shares in the London-listed firm on Friday, just twenty four hours after the bookmaker inked a US deal with sports data provider Sportradar. Cooper, who was appointed to Sportech's board back in April 2017, purchased the shares at an average price of 83.50p each for a total of £104,375. Sportech announced its commercial betting deal with Sportradar on Thursday. Following the recent US ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...