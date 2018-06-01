Skiddle Secretly Transform Manchester Accountancy Firm into City Festival for One Day Only

- Over half of us book festival tickets at work

- One in four of us book before lunch

- 10am is the busiest time of day to buy festival tickets

- Skiddle bring the party to the office: staging secret office takeover, transforming Manchester accountancy firm, Sedulo, into a festival site

With the hottest Bank Holiday on record signalling the start of summer, it will come as no surprise that the Great British Public's mind is firmly transfixed on the 2018 festival season - and not just at the weekends.

New research from the UK's biggest event guide and ticketing outlet, Skiddle, shows that over half of us (52%) book our festival tickets at work.

10am is the most popular time of day to book festival tickets and a quarter of us book before lunch.

Of those who said they book festival tickets during office hours, nearly half (49%) said their boss had no idea what they were up to.

To signal the start of the festival season, Skiddle decided to bring the party to the office, staging a takeover of Manchester-based accountancy firm Sedulo, secretly turning it into a festival site overnight.

After employees left for the day, Skiddle transformed the three-storey office into a festival; complete with portaloos, stages, food stalls, tents - and mud. Then, when employees arrived for 'work', they were greeted with a whole lot more than spreadsheets and coffee.

Commenting on the stunt, Jamie Scahill, Skiddle's Head of Marketing, said:

"It has been an absolute pleasure to stage this festival stunt and transform the Sedulo offices into a festival for the day. Believe me, it has been no mean feat! Keeping this stunt a secret and ensuring the festival runs without a hitch has taken hundreds of hours of planning and organisation - we are delighted with the results."

The festival stunt ties into the launch of Skiddle's latest campaign: 'Think Festivals Think Skiddle', celebrating biggest and most comprehensive festival guide in the UK.

As well as an established ticketing platform, the Skiddle Festival Guide lists hundreds of popular festivals, covering every corner of the UK: from giants Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds to boutique, family friendly and grassroots events. Using the unique festival finder, Skiddle customers can easily search for their perfect festival, as well as buy discounted tickets and discover the latest festival news and information. Skiddle's Festival Guide is 100% free, and creates a fairer, smarter way for customers to explore and enjoy events they love.

Additional information

When asked why people booked festival tickets at work:

65% said they easy access to a computer and the internet

Over one in four (26%) said it was because they had more free time

One in ten said they booked festival tickets at work to combat boredom

Proving that January is the most depressing time of the year for most, nearly a quarter (24%) said they book their festival tickets during this month to cheer themselves up.

When asked why they attend festivals:

One in 10 say 'escapism'

One in five say they go for a band or artist

Over a third say they go for the general entertainment

One in three go to spend time with family and friends

Just 1% say they go for the camping

