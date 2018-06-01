DVIGear Appoints Lee Payne as Business Development Manager

Will Expand DVIGear's Customer Support throughout Europe

MARIETTA, Georgia, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications is pleased to announce that Lee Payne has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager.

Lee Payne has nearly 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry and has a strong background in Enterprise IT. He possesses a broad range of skills that spans the entire technology stack. Building on his robust technical foundations, Lee is analytical and inquisitive by nature and is always looking for innovative solutions to meet customer needs. His experience in the ProAV industry has enabled him to integrate AV technologies with his core IT skill set, leading him to design one of the largest SDVoE deployments to date. Lee is based in Bergen, Norway, and can be contacted by phone at +47.9555.1454 or by email at Lee.Payne@DVIGear.com.

"When I first became exposed to the Pro-AV industry, I was astonished that AV-over-IP technologies were still in their infancy and that the general understanding of the 'IT' components of such systems was somewhat lacking," said Payne. He continued, "It is now apparent that these technologies have matured and the AV industry has realized that it is playing catch-up in the IT realm. I believe that with DisplayNet, DVIGear is successfully rising to the challenge of providing a powerful, IT-centric solution for its customers."

"We are excited to have Lee Payne join our team," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His extensive IT background, industry experience and passion for technical excellence will enable him to uniquely meet our customers' needs."

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products including: DisplayNet AV signal distribution over 10GbE Ethernet Systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as long-length copper and optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet and DisplayNet & Design are trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc. SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance. © 2018 DVIGear, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Steven Barlow / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com