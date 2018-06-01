Chinese liquor maker Moutai establishes international scholarship program at UNSW

The program is Moutai's first effort in the field of educational grants

SYDNEY, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, the University of New South Wales (UNSW), world-renowned for its prowess in the engineering field, accepted a US$450,000 donation from Chinese liquor maker Moutai Group at a special ceremony announcing the gift. The donation will become the first scholarship program established by Moutai outside of its home market of China.

The UNSW Moutai Scholarship will be used to support Chinese students studying for an MBA at the university, in a move to develop more business and leadership talents for future economic and trade ties between China and Australia.

"We are grateful for this special gift from Moutai, and thank you for your foresight," UNSW President Ian Jacobs said in his speech. There are many proverbs in the Chinese language that show the reverence that the Chinese world has for the value of education, among them, "arm your brains with knowledge that can not be stolen", "it's better to teach a man fishing than to give him fish" and "it takes ten years to grow trees but a hundred to rear people". Scholarships and educational grants will be provided to qualified individuals.

"UNSW opens its doors not only to Australia but also to the world." Mr. Jacobs said he hopes that the school's MBA graduates will earn more than a degree: they will develop their strategic thinking and gain the confidence and determination to do something meaningful in the world.

"The MBA program is designed to develop leaders with strategic thinking and vision and who can change the world. The Moutai Scholarship will help us achieve this goal and we are deeply grateful for the generosity of Moutai Group," Mr. Jacobs further noted.

The Moutai Scholarship is a public welfare education program launched by the Chinese brand in Australia following a large-scale brand promotion event held at Sydney's City Hall.

UNSW is one of the eight leading universities in Australia, a top global research institution and one that has found its place in the 21st century. On the back of the educational leadership provided by the school's renowned Faculty of Engineering, UNSW exerts much influence and has great appeal worldwide, and has developed a host of top talents for Australia and the world.

UNSW has produced more millionaire graduates than any other Australian university (33rd in global ranking). More than half of the CEOs of the top 200 companies by market capitalization on the Australian Securities Exchange graduated from UNSW.

Head of the 2018 Moutai@Australia delegation, deputy general manager of Moutai Group and chairman of Moutai's subsidiary Xijiu Zhang Deqin led the team that visited UNSW and addressed the audience at the ceremony on behalf of Moutai Group chairman and general manager Li Baofang.

"I know UNSW is a great university which has made significant contributions to human progress and has developed many high-quality talents for the world, including China," Mr. Zhang said passionately.

Mr. Zhang said that like UNSW, Moutai also has a profound cultural and historical background. "China's liquor culture has been part and parcel of Chinese civilization throughout the thousands of years since the civilization first began to develop. At Moutai, we have deep reverence for and have been dedicated to the preservation of the civilization, traditions and craftsmanship. Everything that Moutai does is to provide world-class products to consumers."

According to Mr. Zhang, Moutai, whose goal is to deliver an excellent experience when the product is consumed, while assuring health benefits for the consumer, takes its responsibilities seriously. Moutai's innovation and everything it does each and every day are to provide world-class, high-quality products to consumers.

"Moutai is also a socially responsible company which has been committed to providing support and help to students and education. Every year, Moutai Group and its subsidiaries invest heavily to fund underprivileged students in China's remote regions and support the development of Chinese universities and colleges."

"The Pillars of the State - Moutai Scholarship and Xijiu - My University programs have helped more than 100,000 underprivileged students graduate from universities. We have invested heavily in establishing China's first Moutai Institute, a Guizhou province-based facility that trains professionals in the alcoholic beverage sector."

Mr. Zhang emphasized, "The board of directors at Moutai Group decided to establish a scholarship program at UNSW in the anticipation of developing more and better talents for the world. At the same time, we hope that Moutai Institute can further solidify its relationship with UNSW and take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the famous university."

As a world-renowned university, UNSW has strong ties to China, having developed relationships with top academic institutions in Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an. The UNSW President, Mr. Jacobs, visited China just three weeks ago.

Kweichow Moutai, a national company with a long history and strong corporate culture, has been focused on fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities while carrying on the legacy of craftsmanship, adhering to the highest standards in terms of quality protocols and creating the best liquor for the world. The company has made great efforts in public welfare and philanthropy, supporting agricultural programs as well as programs that advocate ecological and environmental protection.

In the education sector alone, Moutai Group funds the Kweichow Moutai - Pillars of the State, the largest public welfare education program in China. Since 2012, Moutai has donated US$96.99 million to the program, helping 123,000 underprivileged students realize their dream of receiving a university education.

The Xijiu - My University program launched by Moutai Group's subsidiary Xijiu in 2006 has, to date, donated more than US$10 million, benefiting nearly 10,000 high-performing students.

The Moutai Scholarship has received unanimous praise at UNSW.

"We firmly believe that the establishment of the scholarship program can help develop more future leaders and make an ever greater contribution to the betterment of society. We also believe that UNSW's MBA program is unique and one of the world's best business programs. All students here can benefit from a top-quality education and enhance their skills," Associate Dean of UNSW Business School Nick Wailes commented. He further added, "Through cooperation with an internationally recognized company such as Moutai, we can further enhance our presence and reputation worldwide."

