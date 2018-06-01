Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSXV: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Christine Gregory has been appointed as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Gregory is a paralegal and brings over 35 years of corporate secretarial experience with a specialization in corporate compliance and governance.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 1,050,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to new officers and consultants who recently joined the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $1.25 per share and are exercisable for a period of five-year from the date of grant and will vest as follows: one-third on date of grant, one-third on the 12-month anniversary from the date of the grant and one-third on the 24-month anniversary from the date of the grant. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan which was last approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2017.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Camino Rojo is an advanced gold and silver project located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned and covers over 200,000 hectares. Access and infrastructure are excellent with a paved highway and powerline nearby. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Camino Rojo will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile by June 13, 2018. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema project in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema's 14,800-hectare concession is close to infrastructure with easy access to site and strong community support. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

