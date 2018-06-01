Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive torque actuator motors market to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The upgrading of manufacturing technology is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive torque actuator motors market. Industry 4.0 has revolutionized the manufacturing sector across the globe. Industry 4.0 connects physical devices on a digital platform and allows manufacturers to enjoy the incremental value achieved from connected manufacturing processes. The automotive TAM manufacturing process is also witnessing a shift from manual to semi-automatic to automated manufacturing.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in engine downsizing as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive torque actuator motors (TAM) market:

Global automotive torque actuator motors market: Increase in engine downsizing

Engine downsizing is the process of using a small engine in a vehicle to deliver the power equivalent to that of a large engine. This is achieved by adding a boosting device such as a turbocharger or supercharger and the direct injection technology. This is essentially done by reducing the capacity of the engine and the number of cylinders therein.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive components, "Engine downsizing is becoming very essential day-by-day because it helps to improve a vehicle's fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Owing to the small engine, the overall weight of the vehicle reduces, which improves its fuel efficiency. The lesser number of cylinders reduce the amount of friction in the engine, thereby increasing its efficiency."

Global automotive torque actuator motors market: APAC's dominance to go through 2022

This market research report segments the global automotive torque actuator motors market into the following applications (electronic throttle control, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the electronic throttle control segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by almost 13% by 2022. But, this application will dominate the global market through 2022.

APAC dominated the global automotive torque actuator motors market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 50%. This region is expected to post steady growth, with the market share increasing by nearly 2% during the forecast period.

