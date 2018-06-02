Technavio analysts forecast the global application performance management market to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The adoption of customer centricity is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global application performance management market. Many industries are focusing on customer centricity. In fragmented and competitive markets, customer centricity is required for organizations to ensure that they are profitable. The evolving needs of consumers and pricing pressure are increasing competition in several industries.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight maximizing ROI by improving customer experience as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global application performance management (APM) market:

Global application performance management market: Maximizing ROI by improving the customer experience

APM solutions are used to improve customer experience due to their superior application monitoring and analytical capabilities. They allow organizations to understand the impact of their business processes and applications on customer experience. APM solutions allow organizations to view and assess applications the way they are used by customers. They provide operational awareness, cognizance, and understanding to gain a competitive advantage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT professional services, "Organizations can obtain real-time awareness about deviations in customer experience using APM solutions. Thus, the appropriate digital performance management of business applications and knowledge about customer interaction with business applications allow organizations to improve their ROI by improving the customer experience."

Global application performance management market BFSI segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global application performance management market into the following end-users (BFSI, retail, and healthcare) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 41% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to decrease by almost 3% by 2022. However, this end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global application performance management market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

