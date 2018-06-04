Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global industrial catalysts market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global industrial catalysts market, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global industrial catalysts market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's specialty chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the specialty chemicals, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include dodecanedioic acid, chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries, third-party chemical distribution, thermoplastic elastomers, and surface disinfectant.

Global industrial catalysts market: Overview of the market

Technavio's previous report on the global industrial catalysts market projected that APAC showed the highest potential in 2016 when compared to the Americas and EMEA. In APAC, countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia dominates the consumption of industrial catalysts in the region during the forecast period. China is the manufacturing leader of industrial catalysts as it is the major producer of end-consumer products including manufacturing, construction, cosmetics, and computers.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for greener fuel. Industrial catalysts help in removing nitrogen and sulfur from petroleum products and offer solutions to an upgraded version of oil fractions for clean fuels. Some of the top companies have started using biodiesel, ethanol, natural gas, and propane as alternatives to traditional petroleum products, which helps in reducing carbon emissions and costs. The governments of various companies have directed certain regulations for the oil manufacturing companies to reduce carbon pollution by 10%."

Technavio's new report on the global industrial catalysts market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global industrial catalysts market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape of the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

