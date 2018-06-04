Christine Petit, A. James Hudspeth, and Robert Fettiplace recognized for their pioneering work on the molecular and neural mechanisms of hearing.

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) (Paris:ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases today announced that Prof. Christine Petit, Chair of Sensorion's Scientific Advisory Board, together with A. James Hudspeth, Rockefeller University, and Robert Fettiplace, University of Wisconsin, are awarded the 2018 Kavli Prize in Neuroscience for their pioneering work on the molecular and neural mechanisms of hearing.

The Kavli Prize in Neuroscience recognizes seminal advances in the knowledge and understanding of the brain and nervous system, including molecular neuroscience, cellular neuroscience, systems neuroscience, neurogenetics, developmental neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, computational neuroscience and related facets of the brain and nervous system.

Prof. Petit's cutting-edge research explores the genetics of hereditary deafness, furthering the fundamental understanding of hair cell biology. Her work helps to shed light on the mechanisms by which the cilia in the inner ear transform sound into electrical signals that can be deciphered by the brain. Professor Petit presently serves concurrently as Professor at College de France, Chair of Genetics and Cellular Physiology, Professor at the Pasteur institute and Head of the Laboratory of Genetics and Physiology of Hearing of the Pasteur Institute, and Sorbonne University. In May 2018, Prof. Petit was appointed Chair of Sensorion's Scientific Advisory Board.

About the Kavli Prize

First awarded in 2008, the Kavli Prize recognizes scientists for pioneering advances in our understanding of existence at its biggest, smallest, and most complex scales. Presented every two years in the fields of astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience, each of three prizes consists of USD $1 million and a gold medal. Laureates are nominated by committees whose members are recommended by The Chinese Academy of Sciences, The French Academy of Sciences, The Max Planck Society (Germany), The National Academy of Sciences (US), The Royal Society (UK) and the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters. Winners receive gold medals in Oslo, Norway, in a ceremony presided over by His Majesty King Harald. The 2018 Kavli Prizes will be awarded on Tuesday, September 4 in Oslo, Norway.

For more information: http://kavliprize.org/about

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: seliforant, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, Inserm Transfert Initiative and institutional investors like Novalis Lifesciences.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

