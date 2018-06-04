Sponda Oyj: Sponda's property in Tikkurila, Vantaa, was awarded with a LEED Gold certificate

Sponda Plc Press release 4 June 2018 at 10:30

Sponda's property in Tikkurila, Vantaa, was awarded with a LEED Gold certificate

The Väritehtaankatu 8 office and retail property, developed by the property investment company Sponda Plc, received LEED Gold environmental certification. The approximately 11,200 sq.m. property is located in the centre of Tikkurila, next to the Dixi shopping centre and the travel centre.

Väritehtaankatu 8 achieved excellent scores in the Sustainable Sites category. Thanks to its central location, Väritehtaankatu 8 lies within easy reach using different means of transport and is surrounded by an extensive range of services. The property has approximately 270 spaces for bicycle parking, electric vehicle charging stations and priority parking places reserved for low-emission vehicles. In addition, particular attention has been paid to the property's water and energy efficiency by using low-flow plumbing fixtures, efficient heat recovery, good structural insulation and energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among other measures.

"The LEED Gold certification is a fine recognition of the work we have done for energy efficiency at the Väritehtaankatu property. The property was designed so that energy efficiency and the comfort of the indoor environment are extremely high, which is increasingly important for customers looking for premises today," says Hannamari Koivula, Sponda's Sustainability Manager.

LEED Certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is one of the best-known international green building certification systems. It aims to reduce the environmental impact of construction and use of buildings as well as the development of healthier working environments. The LEED environmental classification is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Green Building Partners Ltd was responsible for the property's certification process and auditing.

Sponda seeks international LEED or BREEAM environmental certification for all new property development projects and significant renovation projects. Sponda also seeks In-Use certification for its properties. Currently, Sponda has 18 certified properties and several certification projects in progress.

More information: Hannamari Koivula, Sustainability Manager, tel. +358 40 581 9921

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specialising in commercial properties in Finland's largest cities. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.9 billion, with a total leasable area of around 1.2 million m2.

