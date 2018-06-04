ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

4 June 2018

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Steve Good, one of its non-executive directors and chair of the Remuneration Committee, has been appointed a non-executive director of Dialight plc, a global lighting solutions company that manufactures and sells LED lighting products into the industrial market, with effect from 1 June 2018.



