The Spanish power provider developed the pilot project with the Institut de Recerca en Energia de Catalunya and German spin-off Ineratec. Meanwhile, the European Power to Gas Platform has issued a paper demanding more regulatory certainty for power-to-gas, and to include it as an alternative in the cost-benefit analysis for grid extensions.Spanish natural gas and power provider Gas Natural Fenosa has revealed its CoSin project - a pilot power-to-gas plant developed at a waste water treatment plant at Sabadell, near Barcelona - has started experimental operations which are scheduled to last 18 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...