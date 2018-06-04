KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Performance Share Plan Awards

On 30 May 2018 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted share awards totaling 603,069 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in the Company, as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan (the "plan"), in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017, to the PDMRs listed in the table below.

The Company has received notification from PDMRs pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 30 May 2018, who were granted conditional awards in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares Award

* / ** Total Share Awards outstanding Alain Michaelis Chief Executive 75,621 197,401 James Hind Finance Director 42,883 125,769 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 20,553 56,776 John Rubright President of North America 28,500 97,488 Thorsten Holl President of EMEA 23,827 73,323 Peter Wyton President of APAC 12,277 12,277 Graeme Cook Human Resources Director 11,745 25,405 Joseph Hubback Strategy Director 12,485 42,332 Kerry Porritt Group Company Secretary 8,565 28,004

* The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2018 PSP Award.

**The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the 2018 PSP Award was £10.47, being the average closing price on 24 May 2018, 25 May 2018 and 29 May 2018 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Weighting, % 2018 - 2020 Performance measures Threshold -

25% vesting Maximum - 100% vesting 50% Cumulative Earnings per Share (EPS) over three years 310p 355p 25% TSR ranking vs FTSE2501 Median Upper quartile 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 14% 20%



1 FTSE250 excluding investment trusts and financial services

The performance conditions are measured over a 3 year period ending on 31 December 2020 and are expected to vest in March 2021.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary

4 June 2018

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

