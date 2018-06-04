sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,84 Euro		+0,04
+0,34 %
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10
12,40
13:31
04.06.2018 | 12:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Performance Share Plan Awards

On 30 May 2018 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted share awards totaling 603,069 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in the Company, as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan (the "plan"), in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017, to the PDMRs listed in the table below.

The Company has received notification from PDMRs pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 30 May 2018, who were granted conditional awards in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Shares Award
* / **		Total Share Awards outstanding
Alain MichaelisChief Executive75,621197,401
James HindFinance Director42,883125,769
Venu RajuEngineering and Operations Director20,55356,776
John RubrightPresident of North America28,50097,488
Thorsten HollPresident of EMEA23,82773,323
Peter WytonPresident of APAC12,27712,277
Graeme CookHuman Resources Director11,74525,405
Joseph HubbackStrategy Director12,48542,332
Kerry PorrittGroup Company Secretary8,56528,004

* The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2018 PSP Award.

**The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the 2018 PSP Award was £10.47, being the average closing price on 24 May 2018, 25 May 2018 and 29 May 2018 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Weighting, %2018 - 2020 Performance measuresThreshold -
25% vesting		Maximum - 100% vesting
50%Cumulative Earnings per Share (EPS) over three years310p355p
25%TSR ranking vs FTSE2501MedianUpper quartile
25%Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)14%20%


1 FTSE250 excluding investment trusts and financial services

The performance conditions are measured over a 3 year period ending on 31 December 2020 and are expected to vest in March 2021.

K A A Porritt
Group Company Secretary
4 June 2018
www.keller.com

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


© 2018 PR Newswire