Diebold Nixdorf Announces Partnership with Mastercard to Introduce New Digital Transactions to the ATM Channel

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in driving connected commerce, is teaming up with Mastercard to trial two services that provide cash to those who need it: Mastercard Cash Pick-Up and Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard. These solutions directly align with Diebold Nixdorf's goals of enhancing a consumer's ATM experience, regardless of whether they have a bank account, while connecting the physical and digital worlds of cash transactions through mobile integration. A demonstration will be available at the Mastercard showcase at Money20/20 Europe, June 4-6 in Amsterdam.

Mastercard Cash Pick-Up allows banks to deliver cash more quickly, securely and easily to any authenticated consumer - banked or unbanked - through enabled ATMs, without the use of a card. This opens the ATM channel to even the under-banked consumers and allows financial institutions and ATM deployers to increase their revenue through new transaction volumes.

Cardless ATMpowered by Mastercard allows accountholders to withdraw cash from the nearest ATM using the convenience of their mobile banking app. Once consumers are at the ATM, they can quickly move through the authentication process to receive their cash. Since the majority of the transaction is handled through the banking app and the cloud, sensitive information is never exposed. Ultimately, Cardless ATM makes transactions more secure, convenient and transparent for consumers.

"As a technology company, we are always considering what the future can bring, and today we have a great opportunity with Diebold Nixdorf to define the next wave of digital products to the ATM channel," said Daniel Goodman, senior vice president, ATM Product Management at Mastercard. "By bringing together the Mastercard network and Diebold Nixdorf's large global scale, we can help move the ATM industry towards a globally scalable standard for driving digital innovation in the ATM channel."

Mobile technology continues to have a significant impact on the global ATM industry. By bringing the convenience of digital transactions to accessing and depositing cash, consumers can easily get cash or send cash to others when they need it most, and banks can solidify their consumer relationships.

"This partnership with Mastercard is another way we are continuing to securely bridge the digital and physical worlds of cash by innovating the ATM experience for consumers through our Vynamic suite of software solutions," said Alan Kerr, senior vice president, software, at Diebold Nixdorf. "Many of our customers are looking to retain consumers and drive incremental transactions to their self-service channels, and this partnership with Mastercard delivers on both of these fronts."

Learn more by visiting the Mastercard blog: It's App, Tap and Go at ATMs thanks to Mastercard and Diebold Nixdorf.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

