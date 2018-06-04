Electroplating Market Will Gain Due to Rising Demand For Electroplating Services in the Electronic Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electroplating Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electroplating is a plating of one metal onto another by hydrolysis. It usually used for decorative purposes, to stop corrosion of a metal. Manufacturers mainly prefer inexpensive metals like steel and zinc. The surface can be a metal or plastic. To form a clear metal coating on an electrode, it uses electric current to reduce dissolved metal cations. The key role of electroplating is to change the surface properties of an object and can also use to build up thickness on small parts or to form objects by electroplating.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electroplating Market are growing demand for automobiles, consumer goods and aircrafts. On the other hand, strict environmental regulations restrict the market growth. Electroplating Market segmented based on type, application, end use industries, and region. Type into Line Plating, Mass Plating, Continuous Plating, and Rack Plating classify Electroplating Market. Application into Electrical Applications, Corrosion Protection, Decorative Applications, and others classify Electroplating Market. Electrical applications segment accounted for the largest market share of Electroplating Market and led the overall market over the period.

End use industries into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Electrical Appliances, and others classify Electroplating Market. Electronics and electrical appliances segment accounted for the largest market share of Electroplating Market in terms of revenue. The reason being, increasing demand for electronic devices and fast growth of the telecommunication industry. In addition, rising use of computing devices, high popularity of entertainment systems, micro & optoelectronics electroplating, and vehicular & in-car safety are the factors rising demand for electroplating services in the electronic industry. Electroplating Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest market share of Electroplating Market in terms of revenue and led the overall market over the period. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Moreover, being second largest region Europe accounted for the significant share of Electroplating Market in terms of revenue. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market estimated to grow at fastest pace over the period with highest CAGR. The reason being, presence of skilled labor at affordable price and rising production plants in developing countries like China and India. The key players of Electroplating Market are Deveco Corporation, Allied Finishing Inc., ASB Industries Inc., Atotecch Deutschland GmbH, Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Interplex Industries Inc., and Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

