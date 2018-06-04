sprite-preloader
Montag, 04.06.2018

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Avon Receives Patents For Groundbreaking Rotational Infinite Effects Skincare Technology

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017 Avon introduced ANEW Reversalist Infinite Effects, the world's FIRST rotational anti-aging night cream that provides continuous results that do not stall over a full year*.

Born from the insight that women worldwide believe that "their skincare products stop working over time"**, Avon's extensive research confirmed that there is scientific truth behind this belief. The solution? A novel way to make retinol, a gold standard ingredient for skin care, work even harder through a rotational regimen.

"Infinite Effects is our biggest game-changer of the last 15 years. The idea of interval training for your skin to avoid the commonly reported 'plateau effect' is an inspired concept with impressive ongoing results proven through a one year clinical study. I'm very proud of the world-class team behind this innovation."
Louise Scott, Chief Scientific Officer, Avon

Based on this success Avon has been granted US Patents 9,956,151 and 9,968,538 for this new technology currently included in the ANEW Reversalist Infinite Effects and most recently the ANEW Ultimate Infinite Effects products.

*Based on a six month clinical study of 116 women which used computerized image analysis
**Based on 55% of 606 women surveyed

ABOUT AVON

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com.


© 2018 PR Newswire