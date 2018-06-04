Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that a low-level, airborne radiometric and magnetic survey of approximately 4,000 line kilometres by Special Projects Inc. of Calgary, AB ("SPI") is underway on its 100%-owned Lazy Edward Bay Uranium Project ("Lazy Edward Bay", or the "Project"), located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Lazy Edward Bay straddles the southern edge of the Athabasca Formation sandstone, which is an ideal setting for locating radioactive boulders that may have been moved by glaciers a few kilometres from a near-surface source. In the Athabasca Basin, "boulder hunting" has led to the discovery of large uranium deposits, including the Midwest deposit and the Triple R deposit at Patterson Lake. In 2009, the joint venture of ESO Uranium Corp. (later Alpha Minerals Inc., predecessors to ALX) and Fission Energy Corp. employed the same SPI airborne high-definition radiometric survey at Patterson Lake specially designed to detect radioactive boulders. The SPI system uses a powerful sensing crystal that is more effective than the hand-held scintillometers used by prospectors in the 1970s and 1980s. The SPI airborne survey at Patterson Lake successfully detected numerous high-grade, uranium-bearing boulders with values ranging up to 25.7% U3O8, which were subsequently excavated and provided an important vector to the discovery of the mineralized PLG-3B conductor at the Triple R deposit in November 2012.

"ALX is going 'back to basics' at Lazy Edward Bay with the implementation of a low-level, high-power radiometric survey method," said Sierd Eriks, President and Chief Geologist of the Company. "Historical ground prospecting rarely found buried radioactive boulders, but the SPI survey can give precise locations of uranium-bearing boulders that were simply not detected in the prospecting rushes of the past."

ALX plans to mobilize prospecting teams in the summer of 2018 to ground-truth radioactive anomalies detected from the SPI survey, and integrate the results of that prospecting with the locations of known conductors and historical geochemical anomalies at the Project. To view maps of Lazy Edward Bay and the 2018 radiometric and magnetic survey plan, please click here.

About Lazy Edward Bay

Lazy Edward Bay consists of 40 claims covering 23,241 hectares and is located at the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin about 55 kilometres west of the Key Lake Mill and historic mine. The Project covers several shallow exploration targets. A highlight of the historical work at the "Bay Trend" is the results of a drilling program conducted by Uranerz Exploration and Mining Limited in 1982. Historical drill hole LE-50 was located approximately one kilometre south of the Athabasca Basin. The hole intersected basement rocks comprised of moderately chloritized and sericitized, and weakly hematized migmatitic, graphitic pelites which returned 770 ppm U (908 ppm U 3 O 8 ) over 0.3 metres along with anomalous boron, nickel and other pathfinder metals (Saskatchewan Assessment Report: 74G07-0042). A 2005 airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey conducted by JNR Resources Inc. confirmed the historical conductors, and a follow-up 2007 ground Fixed Loop Transient Electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey refined conductor locations in some areas. The FLTEM targets have yet to be drill tested.

Recent work by ALX at the Bay Trend in 2016 and 2017 included a radon-in-water sampling program carried out by RadonEx Ltd. of St-Lazare, Quebec whose Electret Ionization Chamber (EIC) technology has been successful in drill targeting at the Triple R deposit within the Patterson Lake South camp. The radon surveys resulted in twelve highly anomalous one-point samples located approximately 200 metres northeast of historical drill hole LE-50. Many of the anomalous radon samples appear to lie along a northeast-striking linear trend which overlies conductors found by previous explorers from historical ground-based and airborne electromagnetic surveys.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of the Company, who is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

