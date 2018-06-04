FCEL Stock: Anticipating a Bullish Outcome
The month of May has come and gone, and if you believe in the notion that selling in May and going away is a good investment thesis, then you might be missing out on what may develop in the months ahead.
For instance, I am bullish because the Russell 2000 index, which is the small-cap index, has just forged a new all-time high. Small-cap stocks are generally very speculative in nature, and if this group is making new highs, it suggests that markets are quite healthy, suggesting that a bull market is still in development.
Sticking with this notion, I am focusing on a small-cap stock, FuelCell Energy Inc.
