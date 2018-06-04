Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.: BIG Forms Partnership With Global Real Estate Investment Platform, Reitium

BIG to help validate Reitium's accredited investor status

BIG to detect cryptocurrency funds associated with illicit activities

Commissions paid to BIG on transactions processed through proprietary BitRank VerifiedTM service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG" or "the Company") (CSE:BIGG) (WKN:A2JSKG) (OTC:BBKCF), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, announced today the Company has formed a partnership ("the partnership") with Reitium Blockchain Technologies Ltd. ("Reitium"). Under the terms of the partnership, BIG's cryptocurrency transaction risk-scoring BitRank VerifiedTM service will be integrated into Reitium's platform. BIG will be paid a commission fee on Bitcoin transactions processed through Reitium's real estate investment platform that utilize BIG's proprietary BitRank VerifiedTM service.

BitRank VerifiedTM will be utilized to support Reitium's AML (Anti-Money Laundering) efforts and validate Reitium's accredited investor status by scrutinizing investors that load cryptocurrency funds into the Reitium platform. Utilizing BIG's proprietary cryptocurrency verification product, BitRank Verified, Reitium will be able to detect if the funds are associated with money laundering, nefarious actors, illicit entities or exchanges within the cryptocurrency marketplace, or countries connected with criminal elements.

BIG's cryptocurrency risk-scoring service will enable Reitium to:

reduce the platform's risk exposure related to cryptocurrencies;

increase confidence in meeting regulatory compliance;

increase security through Anti-Money laundering (AML) efforts;

deliver transparency regarding the legitimacy of transactions;

create a deterrence against criminal elements that could engage in illicit activity; and,

provide assurance to their customers that measures are in place to strongly curtail illicit transactions or reduce the amount of illicit funds that would have otherwise transacted.

Reitium is a global, asset-backed, compliant and secure real estate investment token, wallet and marketplace platform. Reitium, Real Estate For EveryoneTM, leverages crowd investing to allow anyone the opportunity to invest in real estate at a fraction of the buy-in required when compared to investing in property on their own. Using blockchain and smart contracts, Reitium reduces the legal and accounting costs of facilitating global real estate transactions while increasing the security and trust for all parties involved.

"We're excited to add Reitium to our growing list of partners," said BIG CEO, Lance Morginn. "Reitium represents another innovative way that blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies are becoming mainstream and improving people's lives. This partnership is another example of how BitRank VerifiedTM can be easily integrated into a wide range of cryptocurrency platforms through our robust API. While the individual applications might differ, there's a growing need for AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and transaction risk-scoring whenever cryptocurrencies are involved. We look forward to helping the team at Reitium create a world where everyone has a chance to create wealth through real estate investing while utilizing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology."

Reitium's CEO, Thomas Park, commented: "Our mission is to become the worldwide standard protocol and cryptocurrency for global real estate investing and unlock the trillions of dollars of sleeping capital. But to make that possible, investors must be able to trust the process and feel confident when using our platform. That's why we chose to partner with BIG and their BitRank VerifiedTM service. As far as we're concerned, BitRank VerifiedTM is the premiumoption for helping us give our customers the safety and security they deserve when they invest in a cryptocurrency-based system."

On behalf of the Board,

Lance Morginn

Chief Executive Officer

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG) brings security and accountability to the new era of cryptocurrency. BIG has developed from the ground up a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank VerifiedTM, offers a "risk score" for Bitcoin wallets, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements. Our Forensic Services Division brings our team of investigative experts into action for investigations that require in-depth expertise and experience, either in conjunction with or supplemental to our user-friendly search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools.

About BitRank VerifiedTM

BIG developed BitRank VerifiedTM to be the industry gold standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions. BitRank VerifiedTM offers the financial world a simplified front-end results page, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank VerifiedTM and its API are custom tailored to provide the RegTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting their regulatory requirements while mitigating exposure to risk of money laundering or other criminal activities.

About QLUETM

QLUE (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) enables Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to literally "follow the virtual money". QLUE incorporates advanced techniques and unique search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions, enabling investigators to quickly and visually trace, track and monitor transactions in their fight against terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, child pornography, corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other cyber crimes.

