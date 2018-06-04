Bayport Polymers LLC Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur, Texas

Cracker is first project for the Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals joint venture

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayport Polymers LLC ("Bay-Pol"), a joint venture of Total S.A. ("Total") and Novealis Holdings LLC - a joint venture of Borealis AG ("Borealis") and NOVA Chemicals Inc. ("NOVA Chemicals") - held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new ethane cracker at the Total Port Arthur Refinery.

The new $1.7-billion ethane cracker is the first project under construction by the recently-formed Bay-Pol joint venture.

The new 1 Mt/y ethane cracker is being built alongside Total's Port Arthur Refinery and the existing Total/BASF steam cracker and is expected to start up in 2020. About 1,500 jobs will be created during the peak engineering and construction activity, and, once fully operational, the cracker will require about 60 full-time jobs.

"This is an important milestone for our new company," said Diane Chamberlain, Bay-Pol President. "The power of partnership demonstrated here today firmly positions Bay-Pol to deliver innovative products and applications to new and existing customers, while reinforcing our position in an increasingly competitive polyethylene market."

The groundbreaking ceremony saw senior executives of the joint venture in attendance, including Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals, Total, Mark Garrett, CEO, Borealis, Todd Karran, CEO, NOVA Chemicals, alongside Diane Chamberlain and the Bay-Pol leadership team.

Speaking at the event, the three partners commented:

"We are excited to see the construction of our first project in the joint venture with Borealis and NOVA. This project is in perfect alignment with Total's strategy to expand in petrochemicals by leveraging our integrated platforms like Port Arthur and taking advantage of the abundance of ethane in the U.S. With our partners, we are ready to provide for the growing demand for superior products to the marketplace," said Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals, Total.

"We are excited to see this project come to fruition and officially break ground. The new ethane steam cracker is a key growth initiative for Borealis. Our partnership with Total and NOVA Chemicals will position us as a leader in the U.S. and allow us to deploy sophisticated technology with our partners," said Borealis Chief Executive Mark Garrett.

"The ethane steam cracker is the first phase of our joint venture with Total and Borealis, which will help us gain additional access to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This project will allow us to better serve our customers throughout the Americas by delivering a broader slate of products that help make everyday life healthier, easier and safer," said Todd Karran, CEO, NOVA Chemicals.

About Bayport Polymers LLC ("Bay-Pol")

Bay-Pol is a joint venture 50% owned by Total and 50% owned by Novealis Holdings LLC, a joint venture between Borealis and NOVA Chemicals. The JV is the translation of the growth ambitions of each of the partners. It combines Total's existing Bayport, Texas, polyethylene 400 kt/y facility with the Borealis proprietary Borstar technology and NOVA Chemicals' deep customer and technical expertise in polyethylene to deliver a broad range of products to help meet the growing global demand for plastic products. It also includes the under-construction 1Mt/y ethane steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas, and a new 625 kt/y Borstar polyethylene unit at the Bayport site subject to Final Investment Decision.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. www.total.com

About NOVA Chemicals

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life safer, healthier and easier. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned, ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. www.novachem.com

About Borealis

Borealis is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers. With its head office in Vienna, Austria, the company currently has around 6,600 employees and operates in over 120 countries. Borealis generated EUR 7.5 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 1,095 million in 2017. Mubadala, through its holding company, owns 64% of the company, with the remaining 36% belonging to Austria-based OMV, an integrated, international oil and gas company. Borealis provides services and products to customers around the world in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). www.borealisgroup.com

