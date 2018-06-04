Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 152,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.1000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0223

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,903,014 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,903,014 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4927 27.00 16:24:20 London Stock Exchange 3249 26.95 16:21:46 London Stock Exchange 656 27.10 16:15:06 London Stock Exchange 5180 27.10 16:15:06 London Stock Exchange 3013 27.10 16:11:43 London Stock Exchange 3025 27.10 16:07:26 London Stock Exchange 3024 27.10 16:05:03 London Stock Exchange 2102 27.05 16:02:41 London Stock Exchange 332 27.05 16:00:29 London Stock Exchange 63 27.05 16:00:29 London Stock Exchange 772 27.05 16:00:29 London Stock Exchange 445 27.05 16:00:29 London Stock Exchange 1542 27.05 16:00:29 London Stock Exchange 2668 27.05 15:57:04 London Stock Exchange 3319 27.05 15:52:49 London Stock Exchange 4884 27.00 15:50:14 London Stock Exchange 2788 27.05 15:33:33 London Stock Exchange 2634 27.05 15:31:17 London Stock Exchange 2836 27.00 15:22:18 London Stock Exchange 4384 27.00 15:22:18 London Stock Exchange 1288 27.00 15:22:18 London Stock Exchange 2670 26.95 15:01:50 London Stock Exchange 16097 27.05 14:57:48 London Stock Exchange 2762 27.05 14:57:48 London Stock Exchange 2900 27.05 14:57:48 London Stock Exchange 2900 27.05 14:57:48 London Stock Exchange 21083 27.05 14:57:48 London Stock Exchange 685 27.00 14:31:48 London Stock Exchange 987 27.00 14:26:40 London Stock Exchange 852 27.00 14:07:48 London Stock Exchange 2428 27.00 14:07:48 London Stock Exchange 5004 27.00 13:49:05 London Stock Exchange 3436 27.00 13:29:57 London Stock Exchange 2645 27.00 11:45:07 London Stock Exchange 2227 27.00 11:02:54 London Stock Exchange 421 27.00 11:02:54 London Stock Exchange 2676 27.00 10:53:13 London Stock Exchange 2910 27.00 10:40:36 London Stock Exchange 2628 27.00 10:29:00 London Stock Exchange 2959 27.00 10:17:58 London Stock Exchange 2640 27.00 10:07:18 London Stock Exchange 3061 26.90 09:41:37 London Stock Exchange 3339 26.90 09:41:37 London Stock Exchange 2948 27.00 09:11:19 London Stock Exchange 2885 26.90 09:06:17 London Stock Exchange 2526 27.00 08:30:35 London Stock Exchange 451 27.00 08:30:35 London Stock Exchange 2749 27.00 08:26:32 London Stock Exchange

