Montag, 04.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:4 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):152,000
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.1000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.0223

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,903,014 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,903,014 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
492727.0016:24:20London Stock Exchange
324926.9516:21:46London Stock Exchange
65627.1016:15:06London Stock Exchange
518027.1016:15:06London Stock Exchange
301327.1016:11:43London Stock Exchange
302527.1016:07:26London Stock Exchange
302427.1016:05:03London Stock Exchange
210227.0516:02:41London Stock Exchange
33227.0516:00:29London Stock Exchange
6327.0516:00:29London Stock Exchange
77227.0516:00:29London Stock Exchange
44527.0516:00:29London Stock Exchange
154227.0516:00:29London Stock Exchange
266827.0515:57:04London Stock Exchange
331927.0515:52:49London Stock Exchange
488427.0015:50:14London Stock Exchange
278827.0515:33:33London Stock Exchange
263427.0515:31:17London Stock Exchange
283627.0015:22:18London Stock Exchange
438427.0015:22:18London Stock Exchange
128827.0015:22:18London Stock Exchange
267026.9515:01:50London Stock Exchange
1609727.0514:57:48London Stock Exchange
276227.0514:57:48London Stock Exchange
290027.0514:57:48London Stock Exchange
290027.0514:57:48London Stock Exchange
2108327.0514:57:48London Stock Exchange
68527.0014:31:48London Stock Exchange
98727.0014:26:40London Stock Exchange
85227.0014:07:48London Stock Exchange
242827.0014:07:48London Stock Exchange
500427.0013:49:05London Stock Exchange
343627.0013:29:57London Stock Exchange
264527.0011:45:07London Stock Exchange
222727.0011:02:54London Stock Exchange
42127.0011:02:54London Stock Exchange
267627.0010:53:13London Stock Exchange
291027.0010:40:36London Stock Exchange
262827.0010:29:00London Stock Exchange
295927.0010:17:58London Stock Exchange
264027.0010:07:18London Stock Exchange
306126.9009:41:37London Stock Exchange
333926.9009:41:37London Stock Exchange
294827.0009:11:19London Stock Exchange
288526.9009:06:17London Stock Exchange
252627.0008:30:35London Stock Exchange
45127.0008:30:35London Stock Exchange
274927.0008:26:32London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


