Appian Corporation: Appian Named Technology Alliance Partner of the Year by Blue Prism

RESTON, Va., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading Low-Code (https://www.appian.com/platform/low-code/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) and Business Process Management (https://www.appian.com/platform/bpm-suite/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) platform provider, today announced it was awarded Technology Alliance Partner of the Year at Blue Prism World 2018 in New York City. The alliance between Appian and Blue Prism (http://www.blueprism.com/) combines low-code development with robotic process automation (RPA) to drive rapid digital transformation and business results.

Enterprises today are under immense pressure to deliver new digital solutions and improve customer experience but remain burdened by legacy applications and poor technology infrastructure. The technology alliance between Appian and Blue Prism combines leading low-code and business process management with market-defining robotic process automation in a combination that directly addresses this challenge.

For Blue Prism customers, the benefits of integrating with Appian include:

Achieving greater end-to-end automation by combining process management capabilities of Appian with Blue Prism's Digital Workforce

Automating human-in-the-loop tasks such as exceptions or approvals that people perform as part of the RPA processes

Monitoring and optimizing RPA operations through reports that provide insightful metrics about the digital workforce

Empowering the business to own, create, manage, and change complex business rules that augment robotic processes, without the need for IT intervention

Building modern web and mobile user interfaces to support robotic processes

"Appian is honored to receive this recognition from Blue Prism," said Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product, Appian. "In this partnership, we are seeing companies excited about adopting a digital workforce and implementing end-to-end process automation. By leveraging the Appian Platform and Blue Prism's RPA software, enterprises have the ability to deliver intelligent automation solutions in a controlled and regulated manner and can see the value through reduced costs and increased agility for the business."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. The Digital Workforce Platform eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best of breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills (https://www.blueprism.com/intelligent-automation-skills) through Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP (https://www.blueprism.com/partners)) that transforms how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

