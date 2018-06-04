4DX Hits 10 Million Audience in Five Months -- the Shortest Time Period to Reach This Milestone -- as 2018 Continues to be a Record-Breaking Year

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's first and largest 4D cinema company, continues to break records in 2018. As May comes to a close, global 4DX attendance has passed 10 million attendees through the first five months of the year -- the quickest to reach this milestone in history. Additionally, since the fastest-growing premium cinema format first launched in 2009, more than 75 million people have experienced the innovative experience, which includes motion seats and environmental effects such as rain, wind, snow, bubbles and various scents.

The 10 million-attendee mark is reached faster each year, as new 4DX locations are added, new Hollywood blockbuster movies are shown, and the format continues to grow in popularity. For example, in 2017, it took seven months to reach 10 million, compared to eight months in 2016 and 10 months in 2015. Gross box office also continues to grow each year. Year-to-date, 4DX movies have grossed more than $125 million at the global box office in five months, more than half of the total 4DX box office through 12 months of 2017.

Total Attendance year by year:

Year Attendance The number of Sites 2015(Jan~Dec) 12Million 223 2016(Jan~Dec) 15Million 320 2017(Jan~Dec) 19Million 475 2018(Jan~May.31) 10Million 526

"To say that 4DX is rapidly expanding around the world is a massive understatement, and we are thrilled to report such positive results with 2018 not yet at the mid-way point," said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Over the past 12 months alone, we have significantly grown the 4DX global footprint by opening more than 150 new locations -- bringing our total to 526 today -- and increasing the number of 4DX seats in theatres internationally by 40 percent, and this trend will only continue."

In particular, China has been driving 4DX expansion and has become a powerhouse, increasing its total number of screens by 62 percent over the past 12 months. From June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018, 76 new 4DX screens opened in China, which is the world leader with 197. The U.S., Canada and Europe are also seeing strong growth. In North America, attendance through the first five months of 2018 is 70 percent greater than the same period in 2017. Growth was more significant in Europe, with 4DX attendance doubling over that same time period, year-over-year. France continues to be a very powerful market for 4DX, accounting for eight percent of total worldwide box office in 2018 despite only making up three percent of locations.

Overall, the top seven 4DX markets, which account for nearly 65 percent of global box office revenue, 2018 to date, are:

4DX Global BO TOP 7 Country (2018/Jan~May):

Top Country BO (US$) 1 Japan 16.9M 2 Korea 15.6M 3 China 14.1M 4 France 8.7M 5 Mexico 7.3M 6 United Kingdom 6.8M 7 USA 5.4M

Media contacts

The Lippin Group for ScreenX and 4DX

Matt Biscuiti, matt@lippingroup.com, (212) 986-7080

Kevin Broderick, kevin@lippingroup.com, (323) 965-1990

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700521/image.jpg