EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 - ESPR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion") (NASDAQ: ESPR) between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/esperion-therapeutics?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication bempedoic acid. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share price fell from a close of $70.50 per share on May 1, 2018, to a close of $45.75 per share the following day.

If you suffered a loss in Esperion you have until July 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

