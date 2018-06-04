- Andrew Dickinson Promoted to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy;

Martin Silverstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy, to Leave Gilead at End of August -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced the promotion of Andrew Dickinson to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, with responsibility for Gilead's corporate development, alliance management, competitive intelligence, and corporate strategy and planning functions, effective immediately. Mr. Dickinson will become a member of Gilead's senior leadership team. The company also announced that Martin Silverstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy, has decided to leave Gilead at the end of August to return to the East Coast.

Mr. Dickinson joined Gilead in 2016 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. He led the acquisitions of Kite Pharma, Inc. and Cell Design Labs, Inc., and has been instrumental in reshaping Gilead's approach to corporate development, increasing the volume and types of agreements that the company has entered into during his tenure. Prior to joining Gilead, Mr. Dickinson served as Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking for Lazard. At Lazard, he advised on numerous, industry-defining merger and acquisition transactions, as well as many other strategic matters across the biopharmaceutical industry. Mr. Dickinson received his bachelor's degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the University of Colorado and his law degree from Loyola University Chicago.

"Andy has brought to Gilead vision, creativity and leadership, fundamentally changing the way that we assess and execute acquisitions and partnerships as an organization," said John F. Milligan, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead. "His deep understanding of the industry has helped guide Gilead's strategy and will be critical to our future success."

Dr. Silverstein will remain at Gilead through the end of August, working with Mr. Dickinson and other leaders to transition his duties.

"I'm grateful to Marty for his exceptional work to strengthen Gilead's strategic planning and vision, and ensure that we are well-positioned for future growth, as we seek to bring the next generation of medicines forward for patients with unmet medical needs," said Dr. Milligan. "We understand his decision to eliminate the bicoastal schedule he has kept since joining Gilead and be closer to his family, and wish him the very best in the next phase of his career."

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006286/en/

Contacts:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Investors

Sung Lee, 650-524-7792

or

Media

Amy Flood, 650-522-5643