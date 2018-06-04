Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Group Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement of Debentures

Newgioco Group, Inc. () ("Newgioco" or the "Company") a leisure betting technology company providing regulated sports betting and gaming products and services, is pleased to announce the over-subscribed closing of its non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures. The financial details of the private placement can be found on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2018.To accommodate investor demand, the Company increased the size of the initial debenture offering from $1.5 million to $7.5 million. Together with the first two rounds completed in February and April 2018, the private placement of debentures, which are convertible into shares of the Company's common stock at a fixed price of $0.40 per share, resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million consisting of approximately $7 million in cash and approximately $1 million in conversions from debentures issued in 2017. The Company has paid off high-interest debt and intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for acquisitions, business development in the U.S. and Canadian market and for general working capital purposes.

"We are very pleased with the confidence that all our new investors, many of which are institutional, have placed in Newgioco's management team allowing us to close on amount significantly greater than our initial objective," stated Michele Ciavarella, Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The additional proceeds will be used to initiate our international and U.S. expansion plans through immediately available acquisition opportunities and to advance our objective of potentially listing the Company's shares on a national stock exchange. We believe both of these initiatives will extract shareholder value and result in strong growth and operational performance."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a fully integrated, licensed gaming technology company. The Company conducts its business primarily through retail neighborhood betting shops and internet-based betting software platform under the registered brand Newgioco through our licensed website www.newgioco.it situated in Italy. The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, lottery, interactive games, and slots, as well as an innovative betting platform (www.odissea.at) providing both B2B and B2C bet processing. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

