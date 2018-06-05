Cloud-based solution accelerates and simplifies managing regulated promotional and non-promotional content for life sciences organizations

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a company dedicated to applying advanced analytics and technology to help healthcare clients find better solutions for patients, today announced the launch of IQVIA ePromo, a new cloud-based content management technology solution. ePromo makes it easier for life sciences companies to manage their regulated promotional and medical materials across the entire content cycle of creation, approval, dissemination and withdrawal. Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions, IQVIA delivered the news to an audience of industry executives at IQVIA's European Technology Conference being held in Zurich.

ePromo addresses the challenge of increasing demand from healthcare professionals and other stakeholders for more and faster information and collateral from life sciences companies. These demands can strain existing internal compliance processes for content approval and dissemination, increasing both risk and production costs.ePromo includes workflow management of approval processes, role-based dashboards, reporting capabilities and digital asset curation, among many other features. It provides users with actionable insights into their tasks and responsibilities, exposing process bottlenecks, decreasing the time, cost and effort for creating, approving and disseminating materials globally.

"We developed ePromo as part of IQVIA's integrated commercial technology suite, which is designed to help our customers transform to an orchestrated model as they engage customers." said Rosenberg. "It offers a superior alternative to other commercial content management products, providing a more compelling end user experience through an advanced dashboard, streamlined processes, and meaningful reporting that drives enhanced understanding as to what's working and what's not."

ePromo was specifically designed for Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE), IQVIA'S commercial technology solution and leverages the Company's "platform of platforms" strategy of building products on best-in-class platforms and differentiated technology capabilities to address the unique needs of life sciences companies. IQVIA Content Management platform offerings now include solutions across clinical, regulatory and commercial, transforming the vision of "molecule to market" into a reality.

For additional information on ePromo, please visit www.iqvia.com/epromo.

