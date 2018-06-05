sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,20 Euro		+0,05
+0,06 %
WKN: A2JSPM ISIN: US46266C1053 Ticker-Symbol: QTS 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,06
86,83
09:13
85,98
86,74
09:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC86,20+0,06 %