Warburg Pincus and Javier Marín Romano Partner to Acquire Self Bank from Société Générale

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing, and Javier Marín Romano, a Spanish banking veteran with 25 years of experience in the sector, have partnered to acquire Self Trade Bank S.A.U. ("Self Bank") from Société Générale's Boursorama subsidiary. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Self Bank is a leading online wealth management provider with a broad suite of banking and wealth management products including savings accounts, payroll accounts, equity, CFD and over 2,000 investment funds.

"With an extensive product and service offering, digital leadership and award-winning client service, Self Bank presents a compelling platform for future growth in the Spanish wealth management market," said Dan Zilberman, Warburg Pincus Head of Europe. "We are pleased to partner with Javier, whose deep experience in the Spanish wealth management and banking sectors will be invaluable as we build upon our position in this space and attract leading Spanish financial advisors and clients."

"For more than 15 years, Self Bank has empowered its clients by providing innovative and valuable solutions that allow them to take control of their financial future," said Mr. Marín. "I look forward to working closely with Warburg Pincus' team and Self Bank's management to capitalize on Self Bank's strong foundation and together, reposition the company for its next chapter of growth."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $44 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 160 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value.

Warburg Pincus has invested over $11bn across the full spectrum of the financial services landscape, including insurance, asset management, specialty finance, payments and transaction processing and 18 regulated banking institutions.

Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 17 private equity funds which have invested more than $67 billion in over 820 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

Javier Marín Romano Biography

Javier Marín Romano has nearly 25 years of Spanish banking and financial services experience, having served in various positions at Banco Santander since 1991, including Director and Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, he was Head of the Global Private Banking, Asset Management and Insurance division. Mr. Marín holds a degree in law and a bachelor in business administration.

Contact

Warburg Pincus

Mary Armstrong

+1 212 878-9207